Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m. Deputies received information that the driver, and only person in the car, was unresponsive and good Samaritans, who stopped to help, had begun CPR. Traffic Investigators were called to the scene as well.

The woman was flown to a local hospital by Life Flight helicopter, but despite life-saving efforts, she later died from her injuries.

Investigators say the vehicle was northbound when it drifted right, then swerved back across the lanes of travel, left the road and rolled. The driver was wearing a seat belt.