Aquatic jungle gym raises concerns from Coeur d'Alene residents

The sound of water calmly hitting the shore is soothing.

But soon it won’t be calm. Instead, you’ll hear the sounds of summer, boat motors and kids playing in the lake.

"Why not have it in our own backyard on Lake Coeur d'Alene,” Rob Riley said.

Riley, the co-owner of Hooligan’s Island, just wants to add another level of fun.

That’s by adding a floating jungle gym for families to rent out for an hour or the day.

“We did have permission but to do what we want to do, which is selling tickets and operating there,” Riley said.

But now the city of Coeur d’Alene is saying hold on a second.

“We have to actually approve a location by City Council that goes from Parks and Rec, General Services, to City Council and say, 'Yes, we agree that a water based business would be a good thing to do,'” Bill Greenwood, the Parks and Recreation Director for the city said.

Greenwood says the aquatic adventure just showed up last week.

A question on a lot of peoples' minds is “How would kids get out there?”

Greenwood says boats are not allowed within 500 feet of the shoreline.

"If there was an exclusion, that's a possibility and then his customers would swim out, the liability would be all on him,” Greenwood said.

"In our other locations we've been issuing life jackets and our patrons just go and swim out there,” Riley said.

Riley says he hopes the two sides can come to a compromise before the summer starts.

He also says, if approved, it would only be out there for the summer.