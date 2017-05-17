Water contamination in Airway Heights inconvenient for many, dangerous for some

For most people effected by the contaminated water in Airway Heights, it means a trip to the grocery store or distribution line. But for others, it means planning their whole day around how to get water.

Stacey Case is one of those people because of her disabilities.

"I've got fibromialgia, osteoarthritis, degenerative disc disease," said Case. "I'm a mess."

It's hard for Case to leave the house, but she bit the bullet and went to the water distribution Wednesday, but it wasn't without a lot of pain and effort.

"It's extremely hard but I have to get water for my kids," said Case. "It's going to be interesting on how I'm going to accomplish it all."

Case is one of many people in the same boat. But for anyone needing help with water, there is a answer.

The city of Airway Heights says those who need help getting water can call 211 and someone will deliver it to them.

The service isn't just for those who are disabled, but anyone who can't get to the water distribution.