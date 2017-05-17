Airway Heights water: City manager says it could be 10 days till 'all clear' given

The city of Airway Heights has been passing out case after case of bottled water to its affected residents.

This comes after they announced that the water supply is not safe to drink. The city is currently flushing out the affected water system, which will likely take more than 28 hours, and then they’ll test it again for water contaminants. The longest part of this process will be waiting to get the results back. City manager Albert Tripp says it will likely be 10 days before they can give the all clear. If the results come back and say that the contaminants are still above the advisory level in the water, they’ll have to flush the system again.

Tripp says those who are affected are within city limits between Hayford Road and Rambo Road. People can pick up water near Lawson and 17th behind the Yoke’s in Airway Heights. You have to show ID to prove that you live within the affected area.

They’ll be distributing water until 10 p.m. on Wednesday and start up again at 7 a.m. on Thursday.