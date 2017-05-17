Five cats found abandoned in duct-taped box in West Plains

Five cats, including three kittens, are safely being taken care of at SCRAPS. On Wednesday, someone abandoned them in a box -- duct taped shut -- on the side of the road in West Plains.

A woman spotted two cats next to the box at 5th Avenue and Grove Road Wednesday afternoon. They had clawed their way through the duct tape, leaving three kittens still inside the box.

One cat ran off, but the woman took the others to SCRAPS.

A few hours later, when that last cat was caught, an Animal Protection Officer came to get her, and realized they were dealing with an animal cruelty case.

SCRAPS Officer Johnathan Durbin said there was evidence of a crime, but he's hopeful whoever did this will be caught.

"We have ways of using the Spokane Police Department as well as the county," he explained. "So we will definitely be outsourcing and reaching out to them to see if we can maybe get the duct tape fingerprinted, or even the box itself."

Durbin says the cats aren't microchipped, but they all seem to be healthy.

He says he thinks they'll most likely be up for adoption in a few days.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please give SCRAPS a call (509) 477-2532.