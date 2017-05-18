6 Questions with Col. Ryan Samuelson of Fairchild AFB

The City of Airway Heights and Fairchild Air Force Base are working together to make sure the community is well informed and safe since it was announced Tuesday afternoon that the water in the city was unsafe to drink. Groundwater sampling showed two city wells were contaminated with compounds that had been used in firefighting foam used at Fairchild Air Force Base.

Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination

We spoke with Col. Ryan Samuelson, a Fairchild Air Force Base Commander, about the water crisis and rebuilding trust in the community surrounding the base. You can watch our full interview above.