Firefighters quickly extinguish attic fire in Spokane Valley

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish an attic fire in Spokane Valley Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported in the 400 block of south Dishman Rd in Spokane Valley just before 7:30 p.m. Responding crews found light smoke coming from the attic vents and quickly made access to the building. Once inside they discovered the fire was in the attic and additional crews were called to assist with pulling the ceiling down so the fire could be extinguished. The fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported. Damage was confined to the attic space.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents to have their chimneys cleaned and inspected this summer. Each year the Spokane Valley Fire Department and other fire departments in the county respond to dozens of fires that could have been avoided if the chimney was maintained.