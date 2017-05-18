The Latest: Navy veteran in custody after Times Square crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: Navy veteran in custody after Times Square crash

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK, NY -

(AP) - The Latest on a car striking pedestrians in Times Square (all times local):
    
1:45 p.m.
    
Police say a 26-year-old U.S. Navy veteran with two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated has been taken in custody after his car plowed into 23 pedestrians in Times Square, killing one of them.
    
Witnesses said Richard Rojas appeared to be intoxicated, and he was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Witnesses reported that he drove the wrong way and on a sidewalk for at least three blocks, mowing down pedestrians.
    
Rojas was in custody and unable to comment. Police Commissioner James O'Neill says the crash doesn't appear to be related to terrorism.
    
Police say the Bronx man was being tested for alcohol and drugs.
    
___
    
1:20 p.m.
    
Witnesses in Times Square watched in horror as car plowed over pedestrians, killing one and injuring 19 others.
    
Brooklyn resident Asa (AY-suh) Lowe was standing outside the Levi's store enjoying the weather when he heard screaming around midday Thursday. He turned around and saw the car hitting people on the sidewalk.
    
He says the driver was "just mowing down people. He didn't stop."
    
The car hit a barricade and stopped. Lowe says the driver then got out of his car and started running until people tackled him.
    
Lowe saw injured people, including a woman who "had tracks all over her body."
    
Police say a 26-year-old man was in custody and was suspected of driving while intoxicated.
    
___
    
12:55 p.m.
    
The White House says that President Donald Trump has been "made aware" that a car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square and that he will continue to receive updates as the situation unfolds.
    
New York City law enforcement officials say at least one person was killed after a car traveling through the popular tourist area drove into a crowd of pedestrians around lunchtime Thursday. About 20 other people were injured.
    
White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that Trump was briefed before New York authorities confirmed the death.
    
Officials say the driver is in custody and being tested for alcohol.
    
Trump is holding a news conference at the White House later Thursday with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.
    
___
    
12:40 p.m.
    
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.
    
The official told The Associated Press that the driver was taken into custody after the Thursday lunchtime crash and is being tested for alcohol.
    
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.
    
Police do not suspect a link to terrorism.
    
Television images taken at the scene showed people being taken away on stretchers.
    
The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.
    
- By Colleen Long
    
___
    
12:20 p.m.
    
A car traveling through Times Square has driven into a crowd of pedestrians, injuring several people.
    
Television images taken at the scene midday Thursday showed people being taken away on stretchers.
    
The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.
    
There was no immediate word from New York City police on the number of people who were hurt.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/18/2017 10:47:23 AM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:58:23 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

    >>

  • Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:03:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

    >>

  • Restaurants close due to water contamination in Airway Heights

    Restaurants close due to water contamination in Airway Heights

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:21:13 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Some restaurants in Airway Heights have closed their doors due to the water contamination crisis. Wolffy’s Hamburgers was just one of several restaurants with a notice posted on their front door.  But not every restaurant remained closed, even when the City told them to stop using the water to cook.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Some restaurants in Airway Heights have closed their doors due to the water contamination crisis. Wolffy’s Hamburgers was just one of several restaurants with a notice posted on their front door.  But not every restaurant remained closed, even when the City told them to stop using the water to cook.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Luxury cars zip through Spokane on rally across the West

    PHOTOS: Luxury cars zip through Spokane on rally across the West

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:08:53 GMT
    Courtesy Myk Crawford PhotographyCourtesy Myk Crawford Photography

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 100 luxury cars drove through Spokane Wednesday afternoon as part of a road rally across the West. Hundreds of car lovers made their way to the Thai Bamboo restaurant Wednesday to check out the cars. Some drivers of the exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.  Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore stopped one Lamborghini twice for speeding and eventually impounded the 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 100 luxury cars drove through Spokane Wednesday afternoon as part of a road rally across the West. Hundreds of car lovers made their way to the Thai Bamboo restaurant Wednesday to check out the cars. Some drivers of the exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.  Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore stopped one Lamborghini twice for speeding and eventually impounded the 

    >>

  • Semi loses axle, crashing into oncoming traffic

    Semi loses axle, crashing into oncoming traffic

    Thursday, May 18 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-05-18 20:05:09 GMT
    Courtesy @wspd6pioCourtesy @wspd6pio

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a semi truck lost an axel and its tires on State Route 17 Tuesday morning.  Troopers say the truck went into oncoming traffic, crashing into a car near milepost 14. 

    >>

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a semi truck lost an axel and its tires on State Route 17 Tuesday morning.  Troopers say the truck went into oncoming traffic, crashing into a car near milepost 14. 

    >>

  • N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted felon

    N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted felon

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:56:46 GMT

    COEUR DALENE, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is asking for the public's help finding wanted felon Jerry Walter Clark. Clark is wanted in Kootenai County for eluding law enforcement and leaving the scene. Clark is 29 years old, 6’0 tall, 185 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. Clark was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding this subject or other fugitives being sought for 

    >>

    COEUR DALENE, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is asking for the public's help finding wanted felon Jerry Walter Clark. Clark is wanted in Kootenai County for eluding law enforcement and leaving the scene. Clark is 29 years old, 6’0 tall, 185 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. Clark was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding this subject or other fugitives being sought for 

    >>
    •   