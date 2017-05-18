Autopsy: Cornell killed himself by hanging - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Autopsy: Cornell killed himself by hanging

Posted: Updated:
DETROIT, Mich. -

(AP) - The Latest on the death of musician Chris Cornell in Detroit (all times local):
    
1:45 p.m.
    
A medical examiner has determined that Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging in a Detroit hotel room following a concert.
    
A full autopsy report was not yet completed Thursday afternoon.
    
Two Detroit newspapers had earlier cited a police spokesman Cornell was found with "a band around his neck."
    
A different Detroit Police spokesman, Michael Woody, told The Associated Press Thursday that he could not confirm that Cornell died with a band around his neck.
    
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.
    
The 52-year-old Cornell had just performed with Soundgarden at Detroit's Fox Theatre.
    
___
    
11:35 a.m.
    
Two Detroit newspapers citing a police spokesman are reporting that the body of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was found with "a band around his neck."
    
A different Detroit Police spokesman, Michael Woody, told The Associated Press Thursday that he could not confirm that Cornell died with a band around his neck. Woody repeated that police are investigating Cornell's death Wednesday night as a possible suicide, and that the investigation continues.
    
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.
    
The 52-year-old Cornell had just performed with Soundgarden at Detroit's Fox Theatre.
    
___
    
10:05 a.m.
    
The medical examiner's office in Detroit is conducting an autopsy on the body of rocker Chris Cornell, who died Wednesday night.
    
Wayne County spokeswoman Lisa Croff said Thursday morning that the autopsy is being conducted by the county Medical Examiner's office. She expects some information to be released about the results later in the day.
    
The 52-year-old Cornell was the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave.
    
Cornell was on tour and performed Wednesday night in Detroit with Soundgarden. Police say he died at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel and that his death is being investigated as a possible suicide.
    
___
    
7:40 a.m.
    
Detroit police say the death of rocker Chris Cornell, the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, is being investigated as a possible suicide.
    
Police spokesman Michael Woody tells The Associated Press on Thursday morning that he can't provide details on what led investigators to make that determination, but noted there were "basic things observed at the scene."
    
Woody says Cornell died at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel. He says Cornell's wife called a family friend and asked him to check on Cornell. Woody says the friend forced open a hotel room door and found Cornell on the bathroom floor.
    
The 52-year-old Cornell was on tour and performed Wednesday night in Detroit with Soundgarden.
    
The Wayne County Medical Examiner's office will make an official determination about the cause of death.
    
___
    
3:30 a.m.
    
According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.
    
In a statement to The Associated Press, Brian Bumbery says Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit.
    
Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected" and said his wife and family were shocked by it. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/18/2017 10:53:10 AM (GMT -7:00)

    •   