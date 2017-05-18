N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted felon

The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is asking for the public's help finding wanted felon Jerry Walter Clark.



Clark is wanted in Kootenai County for eluding law enforcement and leaving the scene.



Clark is 29 years old, 6’0 tall, 185 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. Clark was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID.



Anyone with information regarding this subject or other fugitives being sought for violent crimes should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455. The identity of callers will remain confidential and reward money may be available.