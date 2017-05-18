Luxury cars zip through Spokane on rally across the West

Nearly 100 luxury cars drove through Spokane Wednesday afternoon as part of a road rally across the West.

Hundreds of car lovers made their way to the Thai Bamboo restaurant Wednesday to check out the cars.

Some drivers of the exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way into the Lilac City.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore stopped one Lamborghini twice for speeding and eventually impounded the vehicle. He also tweeted Wednesday that more than 10 cars had been stopped on eastbound I-90 near Kittitas/Grant County.

Lamborghini stopped for speeding twice @ 102 and 99 mph. Veh was impounded for reckless driving #slowdown (ci) pic.twitter.com/FE8a7Y5kOw — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) May 17, 2017

The nine-day goldRush Rally started in Beverly Hills and will end Saturday in Las Vegas. The cars make stops along the way in San Francisco, Sunriver, Seattle, Spokane, Jackson Hole and Park City.

According to the goldrushrally.com website, the purpose of the rally is:

"With no detail left untouched, goldRush Rally challenges you to find a better means of celebrating the automotive dream than with us."

The rally supports the Lynn Taylor Foundation of San Rafael, California, which makes small grants to help children and encourage them to give back to the community.