Luxury cars zip through Spokane on rally across the West

by Lexi Perry, Producer
Nearly 100 luxury cars drove through Spokane Wednesday afternoon as part of a road rally across the West.

Hundreds of car lovers made their way to the Thai Bamboo restaurant Wednesday to check out the cars.

Some drivers of the exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way into the Lilac City. 

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore stopped one Lamborghini twice for speeding and eventually impounded the vehicle. He also tweeted Wednesday that more than 10 cars had been stopped on eastbound I-90 near Kittitas/Grant County.

The nine-day goldRush Rally started in Beverly Hills and will end Saturday in Las Vegas. The cars make stops along the way in San Francisco, Sunriver, Seattle, Spokane, Jackson Hole and Park City.

According to the goldrushrally.com website, the purpose of the rally is:

"With no detail left untouched, goldRush Rally challenges you to find a better means of celebrating the automotive dream than with us." 

The rally supports the Lynn Taylor Foundation of San Rafael, California, which makes small grants to help children and encourage them to give back to the community.

  • Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

  • Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

  • Restaurants close due to water contamination in Airway Heights

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Some restaurants in Airway Heights have closed their doors due to the water contamination crisis. Wolffy’s Hamburgers was just one of several restaurants with a notice posted on their front door.  But not every restaurant remained closed, even when the City told them to stop using the water to cook.

  • Luxury cars zip through Spokane on rally across the West

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 100 luxury cars drove through Spokane Wednesday afternoon as part of a road rally across the West. Hundreds of car lovers made their way to the Thai Bamboo restaurant Wednesday to check out the cars. Some drivers of the exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.  Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore stopped one Lamborghini twice for speeding and eventually impounded the 

  • Semi loses axle, crashing into oncoming traffic

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a semi truck lost an axel and its tires on State Route 17 Tuesday morning.  Troopers say the truck went into oncoming traffic, crashing into a car near milepost 14. 

  • N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted felon

    COEUR DALENE, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is asking for the public's help finding wanted felon Jerry Walter Clark. Clark is wanted in Kootenai County for eluding law enforcement and leaving the scene. Clark is 29 years old, 6’0 tall, 185 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. Clark was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding this subject or other fugitives being sought for 

