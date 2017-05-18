N. Idaho ballot included Canadian as a candidate - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

N. Idaho ballot included Canadian as a candidate

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy @kkruesi Courtesy @kkruesi
BOISE, Idaho -

(AP) - Northern Idaho election workers were forced to cross out the name of a hospital trustee candidate on roughly 13,000 ballots after discovering the woman was Canadian.
    
During Tuesday's election, Bonner County voters received ballots with Michelle Anderson's name blacked out. She had been one of the six candidates vying for a six-year term as a trustee for the Pend Oreille Hospital District.
    
Chief Deputy Tim Hurst of the secretary of state's office says Anderson was already serving on the district after previously being appointed to the position and did not know she was disqualified. He added this was the first time in his 15-year career that his office has been alerted about a Canadian running for political office in Idaho.
    
Approximately 250 people still voted for Anderson.
    
Anderson did not immediately return a request for comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/18/2017 12:41:10 PM (GMT -7:00)

