Harvard student submits rap album as his senior thesis

(AP) - A senior at Harvard University is earning praise - and an honors degree - for his debut rap album.



Harvard officials say Obasi Shaw is the first student in the university's history to submit a rap album as a senior thesis in the English department.



Shaw is from an Atlanta suburb and describes his album as a moody take on what it means to be black in America.



The album draws on Geoffrey Chaucer's 14th-century classic "The Canterbury Tales" and other literary works. It received the equivalent of an A-minus grade, enough to guarantee Shaw will graduate with honors next week.



Shaw says he was surprised by the positive response from Harvard.



Rap and hip-hop have drawn growing academic interest from colleges, some of which now offer minors in hip-hop studies.

5/18/2017 1:44:14 PM (GMT -7:00)