Oregon governor forgives boy for swiping hazelnut, pen during tour of Capitol

(AP) - The governor of Oregon has pardoned a fourth-grade boy who swiped a hazelnut and a pen during a recent tour of the state Capitol.



Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday tweeted out a photo of the boy's apology letter along with the hashtag #cutestmailever and the caption, 'I think we can forgive Samuel, don't you think, Oregonians?' The tweet immediately got many likes and retweets.



In the pencil-written letter, the boy, named Samuel, explains that he visited the Capitol Building on a classroom tour on April 19 and took the items.



Included with the letter were the pen and $1 to cover the cost of the stolen hazelnut.



In a return letter, Brown said she accepted his apology and forgave him on behalf of all Oregonians.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/18/2017 3:29:36 PM (GMT -7:00)