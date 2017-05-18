Starbucks' coffee ice cubes may save your summer drinks

Soon Starbucks' customers might not need to tell baristas "go light on the ice."

If you're an iced coffee fan but don't like when it gets diluted because the ice starts to melt, Starbucks is hoping to fix that.

The company is quietly testing the idea of coffee ice cubes at about 100 locations in the St. Louis and Baltimore markets.



For an extra 80 cents, customers at the select locations can request coffee ice cubes to be added to any iced expresso or brewed coffee.



A company spokesperson stresses the test is "very small"... so unless you're in one of the two test markets, coffee ice cubes aren't available... at least not yet.