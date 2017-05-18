Starbucks' coffee ice cubes may save your summer drinks

Starbucks' coffee ice cubes may save your summer drinksPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County
Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.>>
Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding
Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.>>
Autopsy: Cornell killed himself by hanging
Autopsy: Cornell killed himself by hanging
DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the death of musician Chris Cornell in Detroit (all times local): 1:45 p.m. A medical examiner has determined that Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging in a Detroit hotel room following a concert. A full autopsy report was not yet completed Thursday afternoon. Two Detroit newspapers had earlier cited a police spokesman Cornell was found with "a band around hi...>>
DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the death of musician Chris Cornell in Detroit (all times local): 1:45 p.m. A medical examiner has determined that Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging in a Detroit hotel room following a concert. A full autopsy report was not yet completed Thursday afternoon. Two Detroit newspapers had earlier cited a police spokesman Cornell was found with "a band around hi...>>
Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car
Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.>>
Restaurants close due to water contamination in Airway Heights
Restaurants close due to water contamination in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Some restaurants in Airway Heights have closed their doors due to the water contamination crisis. Wolffy’s Hamburgers was just one of several restaurants with a notice posted on their front door. But not every restaurant remained closed, even when the City told them to stop using the water to cook.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Some restaurants in Airway Heights have closed their doors due to the water contamination crisis. Wolffy’s Hamburgers was just one of several restaurants with a notice posted on their front door. But not every restaurant remained closed, even when the City told them to stop using the water to cook.>>
No more holding of phones under new law in Washington
No more holding of phones under new law in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving. The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving. The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Gov. Inslee responds to Airway Heights water crisis
Gov. Inslee responds to Airway Heights water crisis
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement Thursday evening in response to the recent Airway Heights water crisis. "As soon as we were alerted to this situation, several of our state agencies engaged with local officials to assist with the response and ensure everyone in the community has access to safe drinking water and food. We are actively monitoring the situation and provide support as needed." \ Residents in>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement Thursday evening in response to the recent Airway Heights water crisis. "As soon as we were alerted to this situation, several of our state agencies engaged with local officials to assist with the response and ensure everyone in the community has access to safe drinking water and food. We are actively monitoring the situation and provide support as needed." \ Residents in>>
Airway Heights water crisis: what you need to know
Airway Heights water crisis: what you need to know
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - What’s wrong with the water around Fairchild Air Force Base, are people getting sick from it, and could my tap be contaminated too? Those are just a few of the many questions people are asking as this emergency continues to unfold around the base and the Airway Heights community. KHQ has put together this guide to gather information that’s publically available right now, and give you a comprehensive>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - What’s wrong with the water around Fairchild Air Force Base, are people getting sick from it, and could my tap be contaminated too? Those are just a few of the many questions people are asking as this emergency continues to unfold around the base and the Airway Heights community. KHQ has put together this guide to gather information that’s publically available right now, and give you a comprehensive>>
Starbucks' coffee ice cubes may save your summer drinks
Starbucks' coffee ice cubes may save your summer drinksSoon Starbucks' customers might not need to tell baristas "go light on the ice." If you're an iced coffee fan but don't like when it gets diluted because the ice starts to melt, Starbucks is hoping to fix that. The company is quietly testing the idea of coffee ice cubes at about 100 locations in the St. Louis and Baltimore markets. For an extra 80 cents, customers at the select locations can request coffee ice cubes to be added to any iced expresso or brewed coffee...>>Soon Starbucks' customers might not need to tell baristas "go light on the ice." If you're an iced coffee fan but don't like when it gets diluted because the ice starts to melt, Starbucks is hoping to fix that. The company is quietly testing the idea of coffee ice cubes at about 100 locations in the St. Louis and Baltimore markets. For an extra 80 cents, customers at the select locations can request coffee ice cubes to be added to any iced expresso or brewed coffee...>>
Oregon governor forgives boy for swiping hazelnut, pen during tour of Capitol
Oregon governor forgives boy for swiping hazelnut, pen during tour of Capitol
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The governor of Oregon has pardoned a fourth-grade boy who swiped a hazelnut and a pen during a recent tour of the state Capitol. Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday tweeted out a photo of the boy's apology letter along with the hashtag #cutestmailever and the caption, 'I think we can forgive Samuel, don't you think, Oregonians?' The tweet immediately got many likes and retweets. In the pencil-written letter, the boy, named Samuel, explains that ...>>
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The governor of Oregon has pardoned a fourth-grade boy who swiped a hazelnut and a pen during a recent tour of the state Capitol. Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday tweeted out a photo of the boy's apology letter along with the hashtag #cutestmailever and the caption, 'I think we can forgive Samuel, don't you think, Oregonians?' The tweet immediately got many likes and retweets. In the pencil-written letter, the boy, named Samuel, explains that ...>>
Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car
Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.>>
Canadian prime minister meets with Washington governor
Canadian prime minister meets with Washington governor
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee met to discuss their close ties on topics ranging from trade to climate. The two briefly met with local media Thursday before a private meeting at the Renaissance Seattle Hotel. The prime minister arrived in the state Wednesday to attend and speak at Microsoft's CEO Summit in Redmond. The event, which was closed to the public and media, was focused on topics related to ...>>
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee met to discuss their close ties on topics ranging from trade to climate. The two briefly met with local media Thursday before a private meeting at the Renaissance Seattle Hotel. The prime minister arrived in the state Wednesday to attend and speak at Microsoft's CEO Summit in Redmond. The event, which was closed to the public and media, was focused on topics related to ...>>
Cleanup at Idaho nuclear landfill on hold after pit collapse
Cleanup at Idaho nuclear landfill on hold after pit collapse
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Some cleanup efforts at a nuclear waste landfill in eastern Idaho are on hold while workers try to figure out what caused the walls of a dig area to partially collapse, causing an excavator to slide into the pit. No radiation was released during the incident last Thursday, and no one was injured, said Erik Simpson with Fluor Idaho. Fluor is the contractor hired to clean up the site at the Idaho National Laboratory. The excavator was diggi...>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Some cleanup efforts at a nuclear waste landfill in eastern Idaho are on hold while workers try to figure out what caused the walls of a dig area to partially collapse, causing an excavator to slide into the pit. No radiation was released during the incident last Thursday, and no one was injured, said Erik Simpson with Fluor Idaho. Fluor is the contractor hired to clean up the site at the Idaho National Laboratory. The excavator was diggi...>>
Harvard student submits rap album as his senior thesis
Harvard student submits rap album as his senior thesis
BOSTON, Mass. (AP) - A senior at Harvard University is earning praise - and an honors degree - for his debut rap album. Harvard officials say Obasi Shaw is the first student in the university's history to submit a rap album as a senior thesis in the English department. Shaw is from an Atlanta suburb and describes his album as a moody take on what it means to be black in America. The album draws on Geoffrey Chaucer's 14th-century classic &q...>>
BOSTON, Mass. (AP) - A senior at Harvard University is earning praise - and an honors degree - for his debut rap album. Harvard officials say Obasi Shaw is the first student in the university's history to submit a rap album as a senior thesis in the English department. Shaw is from an Atlanta suburb and describes his album as a moody take on what it means to be black in America. The album draws on Geoffrey Chaucer's 14th-century classic &q...>>
PHOTOS: Luxury cars zip through Spokane on rally across the West
PHOTOS: Luxury cars zip through Spokane on rally across the West
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 100 luxury cars drove through Spokane Wednesday afternoon as part of a road rally across the West. Hundreds of car lovers made their way to the Thai Bamboo restaurant Wednesday to check out the cars. Some drivers of the exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City. Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore stopped one Lamborghini twice for speeding and eventually impounded the>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 100 luxury cars drove through Spokane Wednesday afternoon as part of a road rally across the West. Hundreds of car lovers made their way to the Thai Bamboo restaurant Wednesday to check out the cars. Some drivers of the exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City. Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore stopped one Lamborghini twice for speeding and eventually impounded the>>
N. Idaho ballot included Canadian as a candidate
N. Idaho ballot included Canadian as a candidate
BOISE, Idaho - Guys. Election workers literally used magic marker to black out the name. People voted for her anyway. #idleg #idpol pic.twitter.com/SaWbvQGhmq — Kimberlee Kruesi (@kkruesi) May 18, 2017 (AP) - Northern Idaho election workers were forced to cross out the name of a hospital trustee candidate on roughly 13,000 ballots after discovering the woman was Canadian. During Tuesday's election, Bonner County voters received ballots with Michelle Anderson's name bla...>>
BOISE, Idaho - Guys. Election workers literally used magic marker to black out the name. People voted for her anyway. #idleg #idpol pic.twitter.com/SaWbvQGhmq — Kimberlee Kruesi (@kkruesi) May 18, 2017 (AP) - Northern Idaho election workers were forced to cross out the name of a hospital trustee candidate on roughly 13,000 ballots after discovering the woman was Canadian. During Tuesday's election, Bonner County voters received ballots with Michelle Anderson's name bla...>>