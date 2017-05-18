Gov. Inslee responds to Airway Heights water crisis - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gov. Inslee responds to Airway Heights water crisis

Gov. Inslee responds to Airway Heights water crisis Gov. Inslee responds to Airway Heights water crisis
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement Thursday evening in response to the recent Airway Heights water crisis

"As soon as we were alerted to this situation, several of our state agencies engaged with local officials to assist with the response and ensure everyone in the community has access to safe drinking water and food. We are actively monitoring the situation and provide support as needed." \

Residents in Airway Heights were told not to drink or cook with their tap water Tuesday evening after being advised that city water wells had been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants. 

Preliminary groundwater sampling results obtained by the Air Force for two water wells used to supply the city of Airway Heights indicate Perfluorooctanesulfonic (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acids (PFOA) concentrations above Environmental Protection Agency lifetime Health Advisory (HA) levels. 

The city is currently flushing out the affected water system, which will likely take more than 28 hours, and then they’ll test it again for water contaminants. The longest part of this process will be waiting to get the results back. City manager Albert Tripp says it will likely be 10 days before they can give the all clear. If the results come back and say that the contaminants are still above the advisory level in the water, they’ll have to flush the system again.

