PHOTOS: World War II Bomber visits Spokane, offers tours

Have you ever wanted to fly in a World War II Bomber? Now is your chance. The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has brought its B-17 Aluminum Overcast to Spokane and is offering tours.

KHQ's Reed Schmitt got the opportunity to take to the skies Thursday to check out the aircraft.

The B-17 Flying Fortress is a World War II bomber used primarily in Europe. Because of their long range capability, they were known for flying into battle with no fighter escort relying on their own defensive capabilities to ensure a successful mission. After the war, most were cut up for scrap, used for Air Force research or sold in the surplus market. Less than 15 B-17’s are still airworthy.

Tours are being offered at Felts Field Airport May 19-21.

Ground Tours

2-5 p.m. (unless noted), weather permitting

$10: Individual Rate

$20: Family Rate (adults/children up to 17)

Free: Children under 8 (with paying adult)

Free: Veterans / Active Military

Mission Flights (weather permitting)

Advance

$409: EAA Members

$449: Nonmembers

Walk-Up

$435: EAA Members

$475: Nonmembers

Online booking is currently closed, but plenty of walk-up space is available. You can call onsite crew at 920-371-2244 for more information.

Revenues from the B-17 tour help cover maintenance and operations costs for the aircraft and aid to the EAA's ambition to "keep 'em flying" for many years to come.

For information on tour prices, etc. you can visit the EAA website by clicking here: https://www.eaa.org/en/eaa/flight-experiences/aluminum-overcast-eaa-b-17-bomber-tour/b-17-aluminum-overcast-tour-stops