Mechanic's livelihood taken by thieves

A local car mechanic's livelihood was taken out of his hands by property thieves and the timing could not be worse. He's a father of three and has a baby on the way so he's doing all he can to provide for them.

Currently, he's trying to mow lawns for some money. Right now, a few cars are sitting in the lot waiting to get repaired but he can't do that yet until he gets his stolen tools back. "My tools were gone. Probably had at least $500 to $600 worth of tools," said Wayne Click from Auto Sales.

You can call Click a handyman. He was helping tow a friend's car in Lewiston. When he came back to Spokane, Click says he was tired and left his tools in the back of his truck. "My tools were sitting down in the bed and that big tire was sitting on the top of it so you couldn't see them. That's what I was hoping anyways," said Click.

When he came out to see his truck, he noticed someone drove a broom into the back, smashing the windows.

Now Click's left trying to fix the problem for himself and his family. "I think I need to get a locked toolbox on the back of the truck and make sure I put everything back in the shop," said Click.

He's tried searching for surveillance video and could not find any to see who could have done this.

If you know anything, you are asked to give police a call.