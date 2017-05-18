'Deadliest Catch' star arrested after alleged assault

'Deadliest Catch' star arrested after alleged assaultPosted: Updated:
Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.>>
Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.>>
Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.>>
Autopsy: Cornell killed himself by hanging
DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the death of musician Chris Cornell in Detroit (all times local): 1:45 p.m. A medical examiner has determined that Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging in a Detroit hotel room following a concert. A full autopsy report was not yet completed Thursday afternoon. Two Detroit newspapers had earlier cited a police spokesman Cornell was found with "a band around hi...>>
No more holding of phones under new law in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving. The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>
Restaurants close due to water contamination in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Some restaurants in Airway Heights have closed their doors due to the water contamination crisis. Wolffy’s Hamburgers was just one of several restaurants with a notice posted on their front door. But not every restaurant remained closed, even when the City told them to stop using the water to cook.>>
Local business donates 60 cases of water to Sunset Elementary School
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - With the contaminated water in Airway Heights, how are schools keeping your children safe? We found out there's no shortage of water at Sunset Elementary School. On Thursday, 60 cases of water bottles were donated by a local business to help the kids and staff members. There have been already thousands of water bottles given to the school. "Very supportive," said Ty McGregor, Principal at Sunset>>
'Deadliest Catch' star arrested after alleged assault
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen was arrested after he allegedly spat on an Uber driver in Seattle and kicked and dented the driver's car upon learning he couldn't pay cash for his ride home. The Seattle Times reports the 51-year-old had been in the Ballard neighborhood celebrating Norway's Constitution Day with family and was arrested early Thursday at his Shoreline home. Police reports say when officers confronted Hansen, he appea...>>
Fairchild partners with Airway Heights to provide water to residents affected by water advisory
FAIRCHILD, AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Airmen joined City of Airway Heights officials and volunteers to hand out 24,000 gallons of bottled water procured by the Air Force that arrived Thursday in Airway Heights. The water is being distributed to city residents impacted by the city’s advisory not to consume tap water. The city has provided bottled water since Tuesday evening and the Air Force and the city plan to provide bottled>>
Mechanic's livelihood taken by thieves
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local car mechanic's livelihood was taken out of his hands by property thieves and the timing could not be worse. He's a father of three and has a baby on the way so he's doing all he can to provide for them. Currently, he's trying to mow lawns for some money. Right now, a few cars are sitting in the lot waiting to get repaired but he can't do that yet until he gets his stolen tools back. "My tools were gone. Probably>>
PHOTOS: World War II Bomber visits Spokane, offers tours
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has brought their B-17 Aluminum Overcast to Spokane and are offering tours. The B-17 Flying Fortress is a World War II bomber used primarily in Europe. Because of their long range capability, they were known for flying into battle with no fighter escort relying on their own defensive capabilities to ensure a successful mission. After the war, most were cut up for scrap, used for>>
Gov. Inslee responds to Airway Heights water crisis
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement Thursday evening in response to the recent Airway Heights water crisis. "As soon as we were alerted to this situation, several of our state agencies engaged with local officials to assist with the response and ensure everyone in the community has access to safe drinking water and food. We are actively monitoring the situation and provide support as needed." \ Residents in>>
Airway Heights water crisis: what you need to know
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - What’s wrong with the water around Fairchild Air Force Base, are people getting sick from it, and could my tap be contaminated too? Those are just a few of the many questions people are asking as this emergency continues to unfold around the base and the Airway Heights community. KHQ has put together this guide to gather information that’s publically available right now, and give you a comprehensive>>
Starbucks' coffee ice cubes may save your summer drinks
Soon Starbucks' customers might not need to tell baristas "go light on the ice." If you're an iced coffee fan but don't like when it gets diluted because the ice starts to melt, Starbucks is hoping to fix that. The company is quietly testing the idea of coffee ice cubes at about 100 locations in the St. Louis and Baltimore markets. For an extra 80 cents, customers at the select locations can request coffee ice cubes to be added to any iced expresso or brewed coffee...
Oregon governor forgives boy for swiping hazelnut, pen during tour of Capitol
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The governor of Oregon has pardoned a fourth-grade boy who swiped a hazelnut and a pen during a recent tour of the state Capitol. Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday tweeted out a photo of the boy's apology letter along with the hashtag #cutestmailever and the caption, 'I think we can forgive Samuel, don't you think, Oregonians?' The tweet immediately got many likes and retweets. In the pencil-written letter, the boy, named Samuel, explains that ...>>
Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.>>
