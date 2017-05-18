Local business donates 60 cases of water to Sunset Elementary School

With the contaminated water in Airway Heights, how are schools keeping your children safe?

We found out there's no shortage of water at Sunset Elementary School. On Thursday, 60 cases of water bottles were donated by a local business to help the kids and staff members.

There have been already thousands of water bottles given to the school. "Very supportive," said Ty McGregor, Principal at Sunset Elementary School.

McGregor's made sure all of the students have access to plenty of safe drinking water.

There's a flow of extra cases throughout the school hallways. There's also safety precautions labeled on the school doors and walls to not drink from any faucet.

The water fountains all over the school property are clearly marked so that none of the kids can come and drink from the fountains. Each of the water fountains are covered in garbage bag material with duct tape over them.

Every family and staff member was made aware too about the water supply. "Some of the kids were obviously a little scared and nervous at first like some people where in Airway Heights," said McGregor.

However, they have a clear message. "Everyone is going to be fine, everyone is going to be safe," said McGregor.

Through all of this, some of the kids have had a little bit of curiosity. "That first day, they (students) came in and everybody wanted water. All of a sudden, water was the most important thing in the world to them. Everyone's thirsty," said McGregor.

There's no need to fill up with worry, even though the water contamination problem could last through next week. "We are just going to be prepared for that," said McGregor.