Who else uses firefighting foam containing PFOA/PFOS chemicals?

Spokane Fire Department does not use foam that contains PFOA and PFOS.

Airway Heights water was contaminated by PFOA/PFOS chemicals. These are commonly found in firefighting foam agent. It’s believed that the chemicals came from Fairchild Air Force Base. The base discontinued use of that type of foam in 2016, but is the same type of foam used elsewhere in the region?

There are different kinds of foam that can be used.

KHQ spoke with Mark John, the operations chief for Spokane Fire Department. The foam they use does not contain PFOA and PFOS. He says they’ve been using this foam for the last 25 years.

“I think the city and the department recognized some time ago that there would be an adverse impact to the environment by utilizing that type of foam,” John says.

The foam is used to extinguish fires like petroleum fires.

“They give us a great advantage and they allow us to extinguish the fire more quickly and effectively,” he says.

Spokane International Airport tells me the Federal Aviation Administration has specific types of foam airports can use. They used to use a foam that had PFOA and PFOS, but they ordered new foam that doesn’t have those two chemicals three weeks ago. As for the old foam, they’ll dispose of it responsibly.

The airport also says they hardly used the foam. They were required to test it 2 times a year and they did so on an old runway.