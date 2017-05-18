Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member b - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home

Posted: Updated:
Spokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at home Spokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at home
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction. 

To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation. 

Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. Witnesses reported multiple people entered a home and were forcefully removed by a woman. 

The suspects fled with the woman inside their car. Officers say there were unable to locate the car. 

A short time after, the officer's family member showed up at the officer's home with the victim. The officer realized that the victim was hurt and transported her to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and then contacted a police supervisor. 

Two men have been arrested for the incident and the investigation is ongoing. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:58:23 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

    >>

  • Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car

    Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 22:21:20 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    >>

  • Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:03:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Kittens abandoned in duct taped box now up for adoption

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:13:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. An update about the five cats -- the two moms and the three kittens -- who were dumped in a box that was duct taped shut in West Plains.  We stopped by SCRAPS on Thursday, and all of them were doing great.  One kitten is too young to be adopted, so its going into foster care with its mom (the brown tabby cat) for a week or so. The other two kittens and their mom (the black and white cat) are now up for adoption.    ...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. An update about the five cats -- the two moms and the three kittens -- who were dumped in a box that was duct taped shut in West Plains.  We stopped by SCRAPS on Thursday, and all of them were doing great.  One kitten is too young to be adopted, so its going into foster care with its mom (the brown tabby cat) for a week or so. The other two kittens and their mom (the black and white cat) are now up for adoption.    ...

    >>

  • Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home

    Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:13:24 GMT
    Spokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at homeSpokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at home

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

    >>

  • Man frustrated after finding homeless camp on private property

    Man frustrated after finding homeless camp on private property

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:57:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a miniature tent city that keeps growing. With tents scattered throughout the field- some nestled in the back woods And the man who owns this land is not happy. "It's not legal and I don't like it and they should not be here," said Jim Rogers. I called Jim yesterday to tell 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a miniature tent city that keeps growing. With tents scattered throughout the field- some nestled in the back woods And the man who owns this land is not happy. "It's not legal and I don't like it and they should not be here," said Jim Rogers. I called Jim yesterday to tell 

    >>
    •   