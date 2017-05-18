Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home

Spokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at home

A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.

To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.

Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. Witnesses reported multiple people entered a home and were forcefully removed by a woman.

The suspects fled with the woman inside their car. Officers say there were unable to locate the car.

A short time after, the officer's family member showed up at the officer's home with the victim. The officer realized that the victim was hurt and transported her to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and then contacted a police supervisor.

Two men have been arrested for the incident and the investigation is ongoing.