Man frustrated after finding homeless camp on private property

It's a miniature tent city that keeps growing. With tents scattered throughout the field- some nestled in the back woods And the man who owns this land is not happy.

"It's not legal and I don't like it and they should not be here," said Jim Rogers.

I called Jim yesterday to tell him about what has been happening to his property.

"I didn't realize it until today that there was campers up here," Jim said.

He has owned this land for more than forty years and said this has always been a problem.

"We've had campers here, I've had people threaten me with knifes and stuff on my own property," Jim said.

Jim says many of these so called 'campers' have no respect for the law. We talked with one person who calls Jim's land home.

"I've never been homeless until this last year," said Lee Smith.

Lee, who's lived in this spot for a couple of weeks, has quite the set-up with pop up lawn chairs, pots and pans and a fire pit to cook food.

"We try and keep it clean and stuff and picked up trash and not to bother neighbors, "said Lee.

Lee says that he has applied everywhere that offers low income housing but said that it is difficult to get in.

"It's not something that we like to do. all of us would like to own our own home but it's just how it is," Lee said.

But Jim has a message for those on his property:

"This is no place for them to be. There's other places that they can go if they need to," said Jim.

We spoke with several people on Jim's land earlier tonight and they told me that they are aware that they need to be off his property by Friday night and will be packing throughout tonight and the day tomorrow.