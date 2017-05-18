Man frustrated after finding homeless camp on private property - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man frustrated after finding homeless camp on private property

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

It's a miniature tent city that keeps growing. With tents scattered throughout the field- some nestled in the back woods And the man who owns this land is not happy.  

"It's not legal and I don't like it and they should not be here," said Jim Rogers.

I called Jim yesterday to tell him about what has been happening to his property.

"I didn't realize it until today that there was campers up here," Jim said.

He has owned this land for more than forty years and said this has always been a problem.

"We've had campers here, I've had people threaten me with knifes and stuff on my own property," Jim said.

Jim says many of these so called 'campers' have no respect for the law. We talked with one person who calls Jim's land home.

"I've never been homeless until this last year," said Lee Smith.

Lee, who's lived in this spot for a couple of weeks, has quite the set-up with pop up lawn chairs, pots and pans and a fire pit to cook food.

"We try and keep it clean and stuff and picked up trash and not to bother neighbors, "said Lee.

Lee says that he has applied everywhere that offers low income housing but said that it is difficult to get in.

"It's not something that we like to do. all of us would like to own our own home but it's just how it is," Lee said.

But Jim has a message for those on his property:  

"This is no place for them to be. There's other places that they can go if they need to," said Jim.

We spoke with several people on Jim's land  earlier tonight and they told me that they are aware that they need to be off his property by Friday night and will be packing throughout tonight and the day tomorrow. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:58:23 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.

    >>

  • Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car

    Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 22:21:20 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    >>

  • Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:03:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Kittens abandoned in duct taped box now up for adoption

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:13:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. An update about the five cats -- the two moms and the three kittens -- who were dumped in a box that was duct taped shut in West Plains.  We stopped by SCRAPS on Thursday, and all of them were doing great.  One kitten is too young to be adopted, so its going into foster care with its mom (the brown tabby cat) for a week or so. The other two kittens and their mom (the black and white cat) are now up for adoption.    ...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. An update about the five cats -- the two moms and the three kittens -- who were dumped in a box that was duct taped shut in West Plains.  We stopped by SCRAPS on Thursday, and all of them were doing great.  One kitten is too young to be adopted, so its going into foster care with its mom (the brown tabby cat) for a week or so. The other two kittens and their mom (the black and white cat) are now up for adoption.    ...

    >>

  • Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home

    Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:13:24 GMT
    Spokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at homeSpokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at home

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

    >>

  • Man frustrated after finding homeless camp on private property

    Man frustrated after finding homeless camp on private property

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:57:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a miniature tent city that keeps growing. With tents scattered throughout the field- some nestled in the back woods And the man who owns this land is not happy. "It's not legal and I don't like it and they should not be here," said Jim Rogers. I called Jim yesterday to tell 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a miniature tent city that keeps growing. With tents scattered throughout the field- some nestled in the back woods And the man who owns this land is not happy. "It's not legal and I don't like it and they should not be here," said Jim Rogers. I called Jim yesterday to tell 

    >>
    •   