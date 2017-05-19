Kittens abandoned in duct taped box now up for adoption

An update about the five cats -- the two moms and the three kittens -- who were dumped in a box that was duct taped shut in West Plains.

We stopped by SCRAPS on Thursday, and all of them were doing great.

One kitten is too young to be adopted, so its going into foster care with its mom (the brown tabby cat) for a week or so. The other two kittens and their mom (the black and white cat) are now up for adoption.

As for the animal cruelty investigation, the box they were left in is already being studied by the forensics lab, searching for finger prints.

While this story is headed towards a happy ending, it's highlighting a different concern.

When we posted this story online, several people asked why it seems like these abuse cases are popping up every week. We took that question to SCRAPS, and the director, Nancy Hill explained that's not exactly the case.

She said it's not that more people are abusing animals, but that more people are reporting it. She said as summer gets closer, people tend to get more concerned about animals in the heat, so more people tend to speak up about animal welfare.