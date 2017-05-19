Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself

DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.
    
The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.
    
The musician was found dead in his Detroit hotel room Wednesday after performing at a concert.
    
Cornell's wife, Vicky Cornell, said in the statement that when she spoke to her husband after the Detroit show, he told her he may have taken "an extra Ativan or two" and was slurring his words.
    
The medical examiner in Detroit said Cornell hanged himself. Police told two Detroit newspapers the singer was found with a band around his neck.

