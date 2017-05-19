Ex-congressman Anthony Weiner to plead guilty to transferring obscene material to minor

Ex-congressman Anthony Weiner to plead guilty to transferring obscene material to minorPosted: Updated:
Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction. To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation. Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction.>>
Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.>>
Can you filter out contaminates using a home filtration system?
SPOKANE, Wash. - We know that the chemicals that have contaminated the water in Airway Heights can't be boiled out of the water. The long term plan is possibly to install a filtration system on the affected wells. But can you filter out the contaminants at home? Airway Heights City Manager Albert Tripp says they haven't been recommending it because of the ability to have consistency in how filters are installed in a household and>>
Teen dies in rollover crash in South Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Traffic investigators say speed may have been a factor in a rollover crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the crash in the area of S. Cheney Plaza Road and S. Rock Lake Road at about 7:40 a.m.>>
Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.>>
Mechanic's livelihood taken by thieves
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local car mechanic's livelihood was taken out of his hands by property thieves and the timing could not be worse. He's a father of three and has a baby on the way so he's doing all he can to provide for them. Currently, he's trying to mow lawns for some money. Right now, a few cars are sitting in the lot waiting to get repaired but he can't do that yet until he gets his stolen tools back. "My tools were gone. Probably>>
Ex-congressman Anthony Weiner to plead guilty to transferring obscene material to minor
NEW YORK (AP) - According to a law enforcement official, former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will plead guilty to transferring obscene material to minor when he appears in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina. The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan says the Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m. Friday.>>
Fashion Trend: Detachable jeans turn into shorts for $425
KHQ.COM - We've seen several questionable fashions in jeans this year. It all started with Nordstrom's Clear Knee Mom Jeans for $95, then Nordstrom brought us the Fake Mud-Splattered Jeans for $425 so men who don't work hard outside can pretend like they do, and finally, TopShop who felt left out of the absurd fashion, they released the Clear Plastic Straight Leg Jean so we could all walk around with see-through pants.>>
Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself
DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself. The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 18th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 18th.>>
Kittens abandoned in duct taped box now up for adoption
SPOKANE, Wash. An update about the five cats -- the two moms and the three kittens -- who were dumped in a box that was duct taped shut in West Plains. We stopped by SCRAPS on Thursday, and all of them were doing great. One kitten is too young to be adopted, so its going into foster care with its mom (the brown tabby cat) for a week or so. The other two kittens and their mom (the black and white cat) are now up for adoption. ...>>
Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction. To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation. Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction.>>
Man frustrated after finding homeless camp on private property
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a miniature tent city that keeps growing. With tents scattered throughout the field- some nestled in the back woods And the man who owns this land is not happy. "It's not legal and I don't like it and they should not be here," said Jim Rogers. I called Jim yesterday to tell>>
Can you filter out contaminates using a home filtration system?
SPOKANE, Wash. - We know that the chemicals that have contaminated the water in Airway Heights can't be boiled out of the water. The long term plan is possibly to install a filtration system on the affected wells. But can you filter out the contaminants at home? Airway Heights City Manager Albert Tripp says they haven't been recommending it because of the ability to have consistency in how filters are installed in a household and>>
Who else uses firefighting foam containing PFOA/PFOS chemicals?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Airway Heights water was contaminated by PFOA/PFOS chemicals. These are commonly found in firefighting foam agent. It’s believed that the chemicals came from Fairchild Air Force Base. The base discontinued use of that type of foam in 2016, but is the same type of foam used elsewhere in the region? There are different kinds of foam that can be used. KHQ spoke with Mark John, the operations chief for Spokane Fire Department.>>
Local business donates 60 cases of water to Sunset Elementary School
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - With the contaminated water in Airway Heights, how are schools keeping your children safe? We found out there's no shortage of water at Sunset Elementary School. On Thursday, 60 cases of water bottles were donated by a local business to help the kids and staff members. There have been already thousands of water bottles given to the school. "Very supportive," said Ty McGregor, Principal at Sunset>>
