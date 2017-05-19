Trial date delayed for Bundy, sons in Nevada standoff case - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trial date delayed for Bundy, sons in Nevada standoff case

Posted: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A federal judge in Las Vegas is pushing back the trial date for Nevada rancher and states' rights advocate Cliven Bundy, four of his sons and six other defendants until after a retrial for at least four men whose prosecution ended with a hung jury.
    
Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro ruled Thursday that the same defendants whose trial ended April 24 with two found guilty of some charges and no decision for four others should be tried first.
    
The judge says trial for Bundy, two sons and two other defendants will begin a month after that trial ends.
    
The judge has not yet ruled on prosecutors' requests to dismiss remaining charges against the two men who were found guilty, Gregory Burleson of Arizona and Todd Engel of Idaho.

