Pasco Police Officer has near brush with death thanks to dramatic car crash

A Pasco Police Officer had a near brush with death Thursday after an upside down PT Cruiser lands in the spot he had been standing in just seconds before.

Pasco Police posted a dash cam video of the incident to their Facebook page on Friday.

Officer Raul Cavazos pulled up to a driver on Sandifur and Road 68 who wasn't taking her opportunity to drive through a four-way-stop. The traffic signals were temporarily flashing red in all directions until the signals could get fixed.

Officer Cavazos wandered up to the driver's window to explain the traffic stop. As the officer got back into his patrol car, a two cars collide, sending the PT Cruiser into the air, landing right where Officer Cavazos had just been standing.

The collision itself is under investigation by a separate officer.