Governors of Washington, Oregon seek more funding for Hanford

The governors of Washington and Oregon are asking President Donald Trump to increase the funding for cleanup efforts at Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Richland.



Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee made their request to the president in a letter Friday.



The letter cited an incident earlier this month when the roof of a tunnel containing radioactive waste partially collapsed.



The governors say the incident is a reminder of the challenges and urgency needed in cleaning up the Hanford site.



Cleaning up the former plutonium production site is expected to last until 2060 and cost over $100 billion, well above the $19 billion already spent for the cleanup project.

The president’s earlier budget blueprint released in March did include an increase in funding for the office within the U.S. Energy Department charged with the cleanup of all of the nation’s nuclear waste sites, but Brown and Inslee are asking that additional resources be provided specifically to the Office of River Protection and the Richland Operations Office that are responsible for Hanford cleanup.

Trump is expected to release a more detailed budget proposal next week.