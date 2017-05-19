President Trump signs northern Idaho disaster declaration

(AP) - President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for eight northern Idaho counties, clearing the way for federal funding to help the region recover from flooding, landslides and other weather-related woes.



Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone and Valley counties are included in Friday's disaster declaration. Trump signed a separate disaster declaration for 11 counties in southern Idaho last month.



The winter was brutal across much of the state, with many regions seeing record high snowfall. Warmer weather brought rain and snowmelt, causing floods, landslides and avalanches that also damaged roads and other infrastructure.



State officials say roads sustained more than $30 million in weather-related damage across the state, roughly 250 buildings collapsed under the weight of snow in southern Idaho and the onion industry sustained an estimated $100 million in damage.



The state has appealed the denial of a disaster declaration sought for Ada, Canyon, Custer, Payette and Washington counties.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/19/2017 10:40:13 AM (GMT -7:00)