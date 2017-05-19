Death of plumber prompts recall of 6,300 electrical ranges - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Death of plumber prompts recall of 6,300 electrical ranges

The death of a plumber has prompted the recall of about 6,300 electric ranges due to shock and electrocution hazards.

The recall involves Blomberg and Summit brand freestanding electric ranges.

They can become energized because a screw was not installed to secure the grounding strap during manufacturing.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in August 2016 a 52-year-old professional plumber from Portsmouth, New Hampshire died from electrocution when he came in contact with an energized range and a grounded object.

Consumers should stop using the recalled ranges, avoid contact until the electricity supply is shut off and contact Arcelik A.S. by calling (877) 271-1489 or clicking here for information on a free on-site inspection and repair

