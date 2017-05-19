Sandpoint Police Officer turns around driver's day, helps fix trailer stuck on highway

Jason Fryman thought he was going on a simple dump run.

"I pull over to the left, get out and looked at the trailer," Jason said. "The bearing was gone, tire bent in and rubbing on the wheel well."

Instead he became stuck on Highway 95.

A broken trailer axle and the trailer half in and out of the highway. Cars coming to close to change the axle, but help arrived from Sandpoint Police.

"I saw a vehicle on the side of the road- half on the highway, so I stopped and helped block traffic," Sandpoint Police Officer Jeremy Inman said.

With a safer environment, Jason got to work.

He had already purchased a new axle but needed to change it out, so Officer Inman lent a helping hand

"After we swapped it out, some of the clamps weren't holding right," Officer Inman said. "So if anything broke I could follow them up the highway to north 40 just in case."

That simple act turning Jason's day completely around.

"All I have to say is thank you," Jason said. "I was really touched by it."

When I interviewed Officer Inman, he said he wanted no recognition for his work and that he would have done it for anyone.

To him, we say thank you for his kindness.