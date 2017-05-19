Comey to testify before Senate intel committee

Comey to testify before Senate intel committeePosted: Updated:
Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction. To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation. Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction.>>
Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself
DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself. The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.>>
Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.>>
Man frustrated after finding homeless camp on private property
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a miniature tent city that keeps growing. With tents scattered throughout the field- some nestled in the back woods And the man who owns this land is not happy. "It's not legal and I don't like it and they should not be here," said Jim Rogers. I called Jim yesterday to tell>>
Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.>>
Mechanic's livelihood taken by thieves
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local car mechanic's livelihood was taken out of his hands by property thieves and the timing could not be worse. He's a father of three and has a baby on the way so he's doing all he can to provide for them. Currently, he's trying to mow lawns for some money. Right now, a few cars are sitting in the lot waiting to get repaired but he can't do that yet until he gets his stolen tools back. "My tools were gone. Probably>>
Comey to testify before Senate intel committee
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - The Latest on investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign connections with the Russians (all times local): 6:40 p.m. Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day. The committee's chairman, Sen. Richard Burr, and the ranking Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner, announced Friday that Comey will testify in an open set...>>
Official says man tried to breach cockpit door on American Airlines flight
HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu (all times local): 1 p.m. A law enforcement official says a man who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu attempted to access the cockpit of the plane. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The officia...>>
Update: SR 25 near Kettle Falls reopens after mudslide closes roadway
KETTLE FALLS, Wash. - A mudslide has closed State Route 25 near milepost 27 just outside of Kettle Falls. The roadways are partially blocked while Washington State Patrol works to assess the damage. No word at this time when the roadway will reopen. SR25 MP73 12 miles S Kettle Falls @WSDOT_East and @wastatepatrol troopers on scene mud slide partially blocking road. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/rYz5COXUqy — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) May 19, 2017>>
Death of plumber prompts recall of 6,300 electrical ranges
Death of plumber prompts recall of 6,300 electrical rangesThe death of a plumber has prompted the recall of about 6,300 electric ranges due to shock and electrocution hazards. The recall involves Blomberg and Summit brand freestanding electric ranges. They can become energized because a screw was not installed to secure the grounding strap during manufacturing. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in August 2016 a 52-year-old professional plumber from Portsmouth, New Hampshire died from electrocution when he came in cont...>>The death of a plumber has prompted the recall of about 6,300 electric ranges due to shock and electrocution hazards. The recall involves Blomberg and Summit brand freestanding electric ranges. They can become energized because a screw was not installed to secure the grounding strap during manufacturing. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in August 2016 a 52-year-old professional plumber from Portsmouth, New Hampshire died from electrocution when he came in cont...>>
Airway Heights water crisis: what you need to know
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - What’s wrong with the water around Fairchild Air Force Base, are people getting sick from it, and could my tap be contaminated too? Those are just a few of the many questions people are asking as this emergency continues to unfold around the base and the Airway Heights community. KHQ has put together this guide to gather information that’s publically available right now, and give you a comprehensive>>
President Trump signs northern Idaho disaster declaration
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for eight northern Idaho counties, clearing the way for federal funding to help the region recover from flooding, landslides and other weather-related woes. Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone and Valley counties are included in Friday's disaster declaration. Trump signed a separate disaster declaration for 11 counties in southern Idaho last month.>>
Governors of Washington, Oregon seek more funding for Hanford
RICHLAND, Wash. - The governors of Washington and Oregon are asking President Donald Trump to increase the funding for cleanup efforts at Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Richland. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee made their request to the president in a letter Friday. The letter cited an incident earlier this month when the roof of a tunnel containing radioactive waste partially collapsed. The governors say...>>
Radioactive contamination found of clothes of Hanford worker
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - A worker at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation got radioactive contamination on his clothing during an incident at an underground waste storage tank. Contractor Washington River Protection Solutions says the worker was pulling a robotic device out of the space between the double walls of Tank AZ-101 on Thursday evening. Monitors detected radiation at three times the expected level and the workers left the area. The contra...>>
Pasco Police Officer has near brush with death thanks to dramatic car crash
PASCO, Wash. - A Pasco Police Officer had a near brush with death Thursday after an upside down PT Cruiser lands in the spot he had been standing in just seconds before. Pasco Police posted a dash cam video of the incident to their Facebook page on Friday. Officer Raul Cavazos pulled up to a driver on Sandifur and Road 68 who wasn't taking her opportunity to drive through a four-way-stop. The traffic signals were temporarily>>
Washington man, dogs die in house fire
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington officials say a man may have died after trying to rescue his dogs from a house fire. KOMO-AM reports the Tacoma man and his two dogs died after his house burned Thursday. Central Pierce Fire and Rescue says flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived. It took them two hours to put it out. The man's wife called 911 after her husband rushed her out of the house. She told officials that she thought her husband ...>>
