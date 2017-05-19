Airway Heights city officials expect contaminated water to be flushed by Monday

City officials in Airway Heights will continue to flush the city's water system through the weekend, but the water won't be safe to drink just yet.

"We appreciate their patience in us dealing with this," said Airway Heights Fire Chief, Mitch Metzger. "We want folks to know we're working as fast as we can in a slow methodical process hitting all the marks we can."

After the water is flushed from the city's system, it will be sent to a lab in Spokane Valley.

The water will be tested, and then those tests will be verified over the course of several days.

"You have to drink a two liter bottle everyday for 40 years to have a 20 percent chance that this might cause some sort of health affect for you," said Metzger. "But we recommend with an abundance of caution that you don't drink the water."

City officials say the water could be safe to drink by the end of next week, pending test results.

Currently, the city is using two fire hydrants to flush the contaminated water.

600 gallons of water are spewing from these fire hydrants every minute.

In the meantime, the city has connected to a Spokane water system to flush out the contaminated water.