Airway Heights water distribution site to remain open through the weekend

The city of Airway Heights water distribution site will remain open through the weekend, as officials continue to flush the contaminated water from the system.

Fairchild Air Force Base has taken over handling the water distribution site and will remain there until the water is safe to drink.

Volunteers and Air Force personnel will be at the water distribution site Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

If people are unable to get to the site, they can call the Airway Heights fire and police departments in an emergency situation only and water will be delivered to them.

The 211 number people would normally call will not be used answered the weekend.