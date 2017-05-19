Father-daughter duo graduates together

It's never too late.

If you've been putting something off and you're afraid you've missed your chance... don't give up!

One father-daughter duo shows how anything- even a college degree- is never a bridge too far.

College graduation…the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of bright-eyed men and women ready to enter the workforce.

"Definitely a sense of accomplishment, as well as a relief," says Kristina Borek.

Kristina's journey to the graduation stage wouldn't be one she would do alone.

"Felt like a big achievement, just like coming off the plane," said her father, Scott Borek.

Scott, who retired from the army 20 years ago, skipped college to go into the military.

"It was an honor to graduate with my daughter," Scott said.

The two walked together to the stage last saturday to receive their diplomas.

"I followed in my dad's footsteps twice," Kristina said. "Once by joining the military and two walking up the stage to get my diploma."

Kristina, a member of the air force, wants to become a history teacher. Her travels will take her to Montana where she will continue her education at Montana State.

While Scott has a message for those considering going back to school: just, do it.