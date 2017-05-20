Pippa Middleton marries as royals look on - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pippa Middleton marries as royals look on

ENGLEFIELD, England (AP) - The Latest on Pippa Middleton's high society wedding in Britain (all times local):
    
1:15 p.m.
    
Pippa Middleton, radiant in a custom-made gown, has married a wealthy financier as members of the royal family, including her sister, looked on.
    
She and hedge fund manager James Matthews married Saturday at a church in rural England, west of London.
    
The wedding party included Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. Both wore special outfits when they arrived with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa's sister.
    
Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal suits.
    
Middleton came to the church accompanied by her father Michael in a vintage convertible. She wore a custom wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon, a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones, and a tiara.
    
Tennis star Roger Federer and his wife were among the guests.
    
___
    
10 a.m.
    
Crowds of well-wishers and reporters have gathered outside the church grounds to see what they could of Pippa Middleton's wedding on a day of sporadic rain.
    
Middleton, whose sister is the Duchess of Cambridge,  was to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews on Saturday.
    
After the ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, a lavish private reception will be held at the bride's parents' estate in nearby Bucklebury.
    
The bride's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, have had an elaborate glass marquee built on their estate for the reception. Guests were advised to bring two outfits so they could change after the wedding ceremony.
    
The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.

    •   