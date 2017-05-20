Holocaust survivor gets high school diploma in Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota woman has received her high school diploma more than seven decades after the Nazis robbed her of the privilege.



KARE-TV (http://kare11.tv/2qzPXWS ) reports that Holocaust survivor Esther Begam was 11 years old in 1942 when Germany invaded her native Poland. She was forced to work, first in a Jewish ghetto, then in a forced labor camp.



Wayzata High School in Plymouth presented Begam with a diploma this month. The 88-year-old grabbed her blue graduation cap and tossed it skyward as she received a standing ovation.



Teacher Candice Ledman came up with the idea to give Begam a diploma after she shared her story in class seven years ago, but the school administration turned it down.



The opportunity presented itself again when the school got a new principal who supported it.

