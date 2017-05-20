Holocaust survivor gets high school diploma in Minnesota

Holocaust survivor gets high school diploma in MinnesotaPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping
Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping
SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started at a small home in North Spokane near Courtland and Nevada. I was there today and spoke with someone leaving the house: but no one was talking about what happened. Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson were both in court Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping. Court documents say the two believed the victim stole fifty thousand dollars in drug money from them. They kidnapped her in an attempt to make her pay.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started at a small home in North Spokane near Courtland and Nevada. I was there today and spoke with someone leaving the house: but no one was talking about what happened. Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson were both in court Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping. Court documents say the two believed the victim stole fifty thousand dollars in drug money from them. They kidnapped her in an attempt to make her pay.>>
The Latest: Passengers say man acted oddly before takeoff
The Latest: Passengers say man acted oddly before takeoffA person who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu has been detained.>>A person who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu has been detained.>>
Official says man tried to breach cockpit door on American Airlines flight
Official says man tried to breach cockpit door on American Airlines flight
HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu (all times local): 1 p.m. A law enforcement official says a man who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu attempted to access the cockpit of the plane. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The officia...>>
HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu (all times local): 1 p.m. A law enforcement official says a man who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu attempted to access the cockpit of the plane. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The officia...>>
Dog nearly killed by tick paralysis
Dog nearly killed by tick paralysis
KELLOGG, Idaho - A little dog in Kellogg came within inches of death, when he was bitten by a tick, and paralyzed. But luckily for little Scooter, he has already completely bounced back. Based on how the little black Pomeranian is running around now, it's hard to believe a week ago, he could barely move. "He could not walk, he was totally paralyzed on the back end," explained Kimberly Johnson from Shoshone Pet Rescue. She got the .>>
KELLOGG, Idaho - A little dog in Kellogg came within inches of death, when he was bitten by a tick, and paralyzed. But luckily for little Scooter, he has already completely bounced back. Based on how the little black Pomeranian is running around now, it's hard to believe a week ago, he could barely move. "He could not walk, he was totally paralyzed on the back end," explained Kimberly Johnson from Shoshone Pet Rescue. She got the .>>
Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself
Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself
DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself. The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.>>
DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself. The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.>>
President Trump signs northern Idaho disaster declaration
President Trump signs northern Idaho disaster declaration
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for eight northern Idaho counties, clearing the way for federal funding to help the region recover from flooding, landslides and other weather-related woes. Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone and Valley counties are included in Friday's disaster declaration. Trump signed a separate disaster declaration for 11 counties in southern Idaho last month.>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for eight northern Idaho counties, clearing the way for federal funding to help the region recover from flooding, landslides and other weather-related woes. Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone and Valley counties are included in Friday's disaster declaration. Trump signed a separate disaster declaration for 11 counties in southern Idaho last month.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Holocaust survivor gets high school diploma in Minnesota
Holocaust survivor gets high school diploma in Minnesota
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota woman has received her high school diploma more than seven decades after the Nazis robbed her of the privilege. KARE-TV (http://kare11.tv/2qzPXWS ) reports that Holocaust survivor Esther Begam was 11 years old in 1942 when Germany invaded her native Poland. She was forced to work, first in a Jewish ghetto, then in a forced labor camp.>>
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota woman has received her high school diploma more than seven decades after the Nazis robbed her of the privilege. KARE-TV (http://kare11.tv/2qzPXWS ) reports that Holocaust survivor Esther Begam was 11 years old in 1942 when Germany invaded her native Poland. She was forced to work, first in a Jewish ghetto, then in a forced labor camp.>>
Pippa Middleton marries as royals look on
Pippa Middleton marries as royals look onENGLEFIELD, England (AP) - The Latest on Pippa Middleton's high society wedding in Britain (all times local): 1:15 p.m. Pippa Middleton, radiant in a custom-made gown, has married a wealthy financier as members of the royal family, including her sister, looked on. She and hedge fund manager James Matthews married Saturday at a church in rural England, west of London. The wedding party included Prince Georg...>>ENGLEFIELD, England (AP) - The Latest on Pippa Middleton's high society wedding in Britain (all times local): 1:15 p.m. Pippa Middleton, radiant in a custom-made gown, has married a wealthy financier as members of the royal family, including her sister, looked on. She and hedge fund manager James Matthews married Saturday at a church in rural England, west of London. The wedding party included Prince Georg...>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th
Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th.>>
Airway Heights water distribution site to remain open through the weekend
Airway Heights water distribution site to remain open through the weekend
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights water distribution site will remain open through the weekend, as officials continue to flush the contaminated water from the system. Fairchild Air Force Base has taken over handling the water distribution site and will remain there until the water is safe to drink. Volunteers and Air Force personnel will be at the water distribution site Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. If people are>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights water distribution site will remain open through the weekend, as officials continue to flush the contaminated water from the system. Fairchild Air Force Base has taken over handling the water distribution site and will remain there until the water is safe to drink. Volunteers and Air Force personnel will be at the water distribution site Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. If people are>>
Father-daughter duo graduates together
Father-daughter duo graduates together
POST FALLS, Idaho - It's never too late. If you've been putting something off and you're afraid you've missed your chance... don't give up! One father-daughter duo shows how anything- even a college degree- is never a bridge too far. College graduation…the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of bright-eyed men and women ready to enter the workforce. "Definitely a sense of accomplishment, as well as a relief," says Kristina Borek. Kristina's journey ...>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - It's never too late. If you've been putting something off and you're afraid you've missed your chance... don't give up! One father-daughter duo shows how anything- even a college degree- is never a bridge too far. College graduation…the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of bright-eyed men and women ready to enter the workforce. "Definitely a sense of accomplishment, as well as a relief," says Kristina Borek. Kristina's journey ...>>
Airway Heights city officials expect contaminated water to be flushed by Monday
Airway Heights city officials expect contaminated water to be flushed by Monday
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - City officials in Airway Heights will continue to flush the city's water system through the weekend, but the water won't be safe to drink just yet. "We appreciate their patience in us dealing with this," said Airway Heights Fire Chief, Mitch Metzger. "We want folks to know we're working as fast as we can in a slow methodical process hitting all the marks we can." After the water is flushed from the city's system, it>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - City officials in Airway Heights will continue to flush the city's water system through the weekend, but the water won't be safe to drink just yet. "We appreciate their patience in us dealing with this," said Airway Heights Fire Chief, Mitch Metzger. "We want folks to know we're working as fast as we can in a slow methodical process hitting all the marks we can." After the water is flushed from the city's system, it>>
Sandpoint Police Officer turns around driver's day, helps fix trailer stuck on highway
Sandpoint Police Officer turns around driver's day, helps fix trailer stuck on highway
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Jason Fryman thought he was going on a simple dump run. "I pull over to the left, get out and looked at the trailer," Jason said. "The bearing was gone, tire bent in and rubbing on the wheel well." Instead he became stuck on Highway 95. A broken trailer axle and the trailer half in and out of the highway. Cars coming to close to change the axle, but help arrived from Sandpoint Police. "I saw a vehicle on the side of the road->>
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Jason Fryman thought he was going on a simple dump run. "I pull over to the left, get out and looked at the trailer," Jason said. "The bearing was gone, tire bent in and rubbing on the wheel well." Instead he became stuck on Highway 95. A broken trailer axle and the trailer half in and out of the highway. Cars coming to close to change the axle, but help arrived from Sandpoint Police. "I saw a vehicle on the side of the road->>
Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping
Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping
SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started at a small home in North Spokane near Courtland and Nevada. I was there today and spoke with someone leaving the house: but no one was talking about what happened. Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson were both in court Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping. Court documents say the two believed the victim stole fifty thousand dollars in drug money from them. They kidnapped her in an attempt to make her pay.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started at a small home in North Spokane near Courtland and Nevada. I was there today and spoke with someone leaving the house: but no one was talking about what happened. Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson were both in court Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping. Court documents say the two believed the victim stole fifty thousand dollars in drug money from them. They kidnapped her in an attempt to make her pay.>>
Dog nearly killed by tick paralysis
Dog nearly killed by tick paralysis
KELLOGG, Idaho - A little dog in Kellogg came within inches of death, when he was bitten by a tick, and paralyzed. But luckily for little Scooter, he has already completely bounced back. Based on how the little black Pomeranian is running around now, it's hard to believe a week ago, he could barely move. "He could not walk, he was totally paralyzed on the back end," explained Kimberly Johnson from Shoshone Pet Rescue. She got the .>>
KELLOGG, Idaho - A little dog in Kellogg came within inches of death, when he was bitten by a tick, and paralyzed. But luckily for little Scooter, he has already completely bounced back. Based on how the little black Pomeranian is running around now, it's hard to believe a week ago, he could barely move. "He could not walk, he was totally paralyzed on the back end," explained Kimberly Johnson from Shoshone Pet Rescue. She got the .>>
Official says man tried to breach cockpit door on American Airlines flight
Official says man tried to breach cockpit door on American Airlines flight
HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu (all times local): 1 p.m. A law enforcement official says a man who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu attempted to access the cockpit of the plane. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The officia...>>
HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu (all times local): 1 p.m. A law enforcement official says a man who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu attempted to access the cockpit of the plane. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The officia...>>