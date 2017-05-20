Texas pair accused of stealing hearse with body inside - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Texas pair accused of stealing hearse with body inside

Adam Crow, 27, of Brazos County and Tanya Albrecht, 28, of Bryan are both charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Albrecht is also charged with abuse of a corpse. Adam Crow, 27, of Brazos County and Tanya Albrecht, 28, of Bryan are both charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Albrecht is also charged with abuse of a corpse.

BRYAN, Texas (AP) - Police in Texas have arrested two people for allegedly stealing a hearse from outside a fast-food restaurant and dumping a body that was inside.
    
Bryan police say the hearse was recovered Friday a few hours after the driver stopped at a restaurant and left the hearse unattended. The body and the gurney it was on were dumped along a rural road a few miles from the restaurant.
    
Officers on the lookout for the hearse saw it in Brazos (BRAZ'-uhs) County and stopped it.
    
Police say a man and a woman are charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The woman is also charged with abuse of a corpse.
    
The body has been taken to a funeral home.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

