Lilac Parade forecast: Showers wrap up before parade starts - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Lilac Parade forecast: Showers wrap up before parade starts

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Headed to the Lilac Parade on Saturday night? Pack an umbrella if you plan on staking out your spot early, but showers should move out of the area by the time the parade kicks off around 7:30 p.m. Here's a look at your full forecast:

Saturday: Waking up to rain showers, then scattered showers off and on for the majority of the day. T/storms will also be possible between about 12pm - 6PM before all the showers move south and out of the area! High: 67°

Armed Forces Torchlight Parade: All the showers and any t/storms of the day should be wrapped up in time for the parade, just have an umbrella if you go down early to set up! Otherwise, partly cloudy during the Parade with temps falling from the 60s to 50s.

Sunday: The warmer/sunny weather finally starts to take hold! Beautiful day! High: 74°

7 DAY FORECAST: BIG changes are on the way! Temps will warm up each day through the middle of next week, eventually reaching the upper 70s/low 80s! The one chance of showers during this "warm up" period looks to be on Saturday, but at this point we're thinking those showers should die down before the parade starts or very shortly after.

  Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping

  The Latest: Flight attendant group proud of crew's actions

    A person who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu has been detained.>>
  Dog nearly killed by tick paralysis

    KELLOGG, Idaho - A little dog in Kellogg came within inches of death, when he was bitten by a tick, and paralyzed. But luckily for little Scooter, he has already completely bounced back. Based on how the little black Pomeranian is running around now, it's hard to believe a week ago, he could barely move. "He could not walk, he was totally paralyzed on the back end," explained Kimberly Johnson from Shoshone Pet Rescue. She got the .

  Spokane couple searches for lost engagement ring

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is looking for something she never expected to lose. She was in the parking lot outside the Spokane Arena when her engagement ring disappeared. "It has three diamonds. It's got one big diamond in the middle and two on the sides. I am so sad because you know that's really sentimental. It's an engagement ring," said Nan Miller.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Headed to the Lilac Parade on Saturday night? Pack an umbrella if you plan on staking out your spot early, but showers should move out of the area by the time the parade kicks off around 7:30 p.m. Here's a look at your full forecast:

  Texas pair accused of stealing hearse with body inside

    BRYAN, Texas (AP) - Police in Texas have arrested two people for allegedly stealing a hearse from outside a fast-food restaurant and dumping a body that was inside. Bryan police say the hearse was recovered Friday a few hours after the driver stopped at a restaurant and left the hearse unattended. The body and the gurney it was on were dumped along a rural road a few miles from the restaurant.

