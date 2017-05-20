Spokane couple searches for lost engagement ring

A Spokane woman is looking for something she never expected to lose. She was in the parking lot outside the Spokane Arena when her engagement ring disappeared.

"It has three diamonds. It's got one big diamond in the middle and two on the sides. I am so sad because you know that's really sentimental. It's an engagement ring," said Nan Miller.

She noticed her ring was missing after an event she went to on Monday night. "Had my keys around my ring on accident and just pulled my keys off my hand really fast, threw it in my purse and ran in. Somebody had to have picked it up somewhere," said Miller.

Her fiancé Brian Drew says he understands and empathizes with her. "I was disappointed for her. I was disappointed for us," said Drew.

But the bottom line? "We're together. That's what counts. The rings symbolic but we'll move forward," said Drew.

Security guards have been out to search too but haven't been able to find it.

If you happen to know anything, we'd love to know. You can email KHQ's Andrea Olson if you have any info.

The couple says if they don't find the engagement ring, they'll replace it but they're certainly hoping it turns up.