WATCH LIVE: 2017 Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Since 1938 the mission of Spokane's Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade has been to honor the military, recognize youth and highlight the Inland Northwest. 

The Armed Forces Torchlight Parade is the largest of its kind in the nation with about 300 entries. People will line the streets of Spokane to wave at floats, enjoy regional bands and celebrate our heroes as they pass by. The parade starts at 7:45 pm, but prime viewing locations fill up quickly.

If you can't make it down, don't worry. You can watch the parade on KHQ, SWX, and right here on KHQ.com. Our coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.

