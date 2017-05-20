Company: Customers may be to blame for Ferris wheel injuries - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Company: Customers may be to blame for Ferris wheel injuries

Posted: Updated:
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. -

The company that owns a Ferris wheel three people fell off in Washington state says the riders may have caused the accident themselves.
    
Ron Burback, president of Oregon-based Funtastic Rides, told The Seattle Times (https://goo.gl/GB30Qj ) that ride operators had asked the three to remain seated while the ride was in motion.
    
The accident happened on The Phoenix Wheel, a 40-foot-tall (12-meter-tall) ride at the Rhododendron Festival in Port Townsend, on the Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle.
    
Two women and a 7-year-old boy fell about 12 to 15 feet (3.5 to 4.5 meters) when the gondola they were in tipped Thursday. One woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, while the others were treated and released.
    
A witness in the next gondola told KING-TV it didn't appear the three began moving until the one they were in started coming apart.
    
___
    
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping

    Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:30:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started at a small home in North Spokane near Courtland and Nevada. I was there today and spoke with someone leaving the house: but no one was talking about what happened. Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson were both in court Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping. Court documents say the two believed the victim stole fifty thousand dollars in drug money from them. They kidnapped her in an attempt to make her pay.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started at a small home in North Spokane near Courtland and Nevada. I was there today and spoke with someone leaving the house: but no one was talking about what happened. Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson were both in court Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping. Court documents say the two believed the victim stole fifty thousand dollars in drug money from them. They kidnapped her in an attempt to make her pay.

    >>

  • The Latest: LA airport police says man was looking for food

    The Latest: LA airport police says man was looking for food

    Saturday, May 20 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-05-20 20:54:48 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-05-20 20:54:48 GMT
    A person who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu has been detained.>>
    A person who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu has been detained.>>

  • President Trump signs northern Idaho disaster declaration

    President Trump signs northern Idaho disaster declaration

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:02:47 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for eight northern Idaho counties, clearing the way for federal funding to help the region recover from flooding, landslides and other weather-related woes. Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone and Valley counties are included in Friday's disaster declaration. Trump signed a separate disaster declaration for 11 counties in southern Idaho last month. 

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for eight northern Idaho counties, clearing the way for federal funding to help the region recover from flooding, landslides and other weather-related woes. Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone and Valley counties are included in Friday's disaster declaration. Trump signed a separate disaster declaration for 11 counties in southern Idaho last month. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Gov. Jay Inslee visits Mexico as part of trade delegation

    Gov. Jay Inslee visits Mexico as part of trade delegation

    Saturday, May 20 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 20:53:44 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee says that Washington state and Mexico are seeking to find more ways to work together on combatting climate change. Inslee, who was in Mexico Friday as part of a trade delegation, signed a 'letter of intent' with Mexico's Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee says that Washington state and Mexico are seeking to find more ways to work together on combatting climate change. Inslee, who was in Mexico Friday as part of a trade delegation, signed a 'letter of intent' with Mexico's Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources.

    >>

  • Report: China cripples CIA operations, kills informants

    Report: China cripples CIA operations, kills informants

    Saturday, May 20 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-05-20 20:35:29 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The New York Times is reporting that the Chinese government "systematically dismantled" CIA spying operations in China starting in late 2010. The Times reports that the Chinese government killed or imprisoned at least a dozen CIA sources over the next two years.      The newspaper cites 10 current and former U.S. officials, who describe the intelligence breach as one of the worst in decades.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The New York Times is reporting that the Chinese government "systematically dismantled" CIA spying operations in China starting in late 2010. The Times reports that the Chinese government killed or imprisoned at least a dozen CIA sources over the next two years.      The newspaper cites 10 current and former U.S. officials, who describe the intelligence breach as one of the worst in decades.

    >>

  • Unruly, 'disheveled' man subdued on jet heading to Hawaii

    Unruly, 'disheveled' man subdued on jet heading to Hawaii

    Saturday, May 20 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-05-20 20:18:58 GMT

    HONOLULU (AP) - A man on a Hawaii-bound flight described as unruly and disheveled was subdued by passengers and a flight attendant who used an airplane drink cart to block him from getting to the front of the jet. He was then immobilized with duct tape in a seat until the plane landed in Honolulu Friday, escorted on the last leg of its journey by two fighter jets.

    >>

    HONOLULU (AP) - A man on a Hawaii-bound flight described as unruly and disheveled was subdued by passengers and a flight attendant who used an airplane drink cart to block him from getting to the front of the jet. He was then immobilized with duct tape in a seat until the plane landed in Honolulu Friday, escorted on the last leg of its journey by two fighter jets.

    >>
    •   