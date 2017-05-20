Gov. Jay Inslee visits Mexico as part of trade delegation

Gov. Jay Inslee says that Washington state and Mexico are seeking to find more ways to work together on combatting climate change.



Inslee, who was in Mexico Friday as part of a trade delegation, signed a 'letter of intent' with Mexico's Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources. The letter says that they intend to cooperate and coordinate efforts on a range of issues, including air quality, oceans and clean energy.



During a conference call with reporters Friday, Inslee said that regardless of policies enacted in Washington, D.C., Mexico "will have a partner in the state of Washington in the fight against climate change."



A delegation of about 40 business and government representatives from Washington state arrived in Mexico earlier in the week, and Inslee joined them on the last day of the trip. Also Friday, Inslee met with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

