Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday.

Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.

The conditions of the two people shot were not known as of Saturday afternoon.

No arrests have been made.

Additional information was not immediately available Saturday afternoon.

    •   