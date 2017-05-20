Tips for a safe Torchlight Parade

Tips for a safe Torchlight ParadePosted: Updated:
Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping
SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started at a small home in North Spokane near Courtland and Nevada. I was there today and spoke with someone leaving the house: but no one was talking about what happened. Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson were both in court Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping. Court documents say the two believed the victim stole fifty thousand dollars in drug money from them. They kidnapped her in an attempt to make her pay.>>
Company: Customers may be to blame for Ferris wheel injuries
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. The company that owns a Ferris wheel three people fell off in Washington state says the riders may have caused the accident themselves. Ron Burback, president of Oregon-based Funtastic Rides, told The Seattle Times (https://goo.gl/GB30Qj ) that ride operators had asked the three to remain seated while the ride was in motion.>>
The Latest: LA airport police says man was looking for food
Dog nearly killed by tick paralysis
KELLOGG, Idaho - A little dog in Kellogg came within inches of death, when he was bitten by a tick, and paralyzed. But luckily for little Scooter, he has already completely bounced back. Based on how the little black Pomeranian is running around now, it's hard to believe a week ago, he could barely move. "He could not walk, he was totally paralyzed on the back end," explained Kimberly Johnson from Shoshone Pet Rescue. She got the .>>
Sandpoint Police Officer turns around driver's day, helps fix trailer stuck on highway
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Jason Fryman thought he was going on a simple dump run. "I pull over to the left, get out and looked at the trailer," Jason said. "The bearing was gone, tire bent in and rubbing on the wheel well." Instead he became stuck on Highway 95. A broken trailer axle and the trailer half in and out of the highway. Cars coming to close to change the axle, but help arrived from Sandpoint Police. "I saw a vehicle on the side of the road->>
President Trump signs northern Idaho disaster declaration
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for eight northern Idaho counties, clearing the way for federal funding to help the region recover from flooding, landslides and other weather-related woes. Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone and Valley counties are included in Friday's disaster declaration. Trump signed a separate disaster declaration for 11 counties in southern Idaho last month.>>
Trump presents Saudis with massive arms package
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - President Donald Trump is basking in a royal welcome in Saudi Arabia, a far cry from the contentious atmosphere he left behind in Washington. In the capital of Riyadh, Saudi King Salman greeted Trump warmly and later presented him with the kingdom's highest civilian honor, a gold medal, during a ceremony at the grand Saudi Royal Court.>>
Tips for a safe Torchlight Parade
SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane public safety officials want residents and visitors to enjoy a safe, well-attended Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade. Police officers will be providing security for the event and attendees will find a uniformed police officer and/or SPD volunteer at every intersection along the parade route.>>
Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.>>
Gov. Jay Inslee visits Mexico as part of trade delegation
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee says that Washington state and Mexico are seeking to find more ways to work together on combatting climate change. Inslee, who was in Mexico Friday as part of a trade delegation, signed a 'letter of intent' with Mexico's Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources.>>
Report: China cripples CIA operations, kills informants
WASHINGTON (AP) - The New York Times is reporting that the Chinese government "systematically dismantled" CIA spying operations in China starting in late 2010. The Times reports that the Chinese government killed or imprisoned at least a dozen CIA sources over the next two years. The newspaper cites 10 current and former U.S. officials, who describe the intelligence breach as one of the worst in decades.>>
Unruly, 'disheveled' man subdued on jet heading to Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) - A man on a Hawaii-bound flight described as unruly and disheveled was subdued by passengers and a flight attendant who used an airplane drink cart to block him from getting to the front of the jet. He was then immobilized with duct tape in a seat until the plane landed in Honolulu Friday, escorted on the last leg of its journey by two fighter jets.>>
Suspects in Montana deputy death discussed 'suicide mission'
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - An investigation indicates the father-son duo suspected of killing a southwestern Montana sheriff's deputy first shot at the deputy as he pursued them and then turned around and fired more shots. The information is included in court documents charging 61-year-old Lloyd Barrus with accountability to deliberate homicide in the May 16 death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore.>>
Company: Customers may be to blame for Ferris wheel injuries
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. The company that owns a Ferris wheel three people fell off in Washington state says the riders may have caused the accident themselves. Ron Burback, president of Oregon-based Funtastic Rides, told The Seattle Times (https://goo.gl/GB30Qj ) that ride operators had asked the three to remain seated while the ride was in motion.>>
Spokane couple searches for lost engagement ring
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is looking for something she never expected to lose. She was in the parking lot outside the Spokane Arena when her engagement ring disappeared. "It has three diamonds. It's got one big diamond in the middle and two on the sides. I am so sad because you know that's really sentimental. It's an engagement ring," said Nan Miller.>>
Lilac Parade forecast: Showers wrap up before parade starts
SPOKANE, Wash. - Headed to the Lilac Parade on Saturday night? Pack an umbrella if you plan on staking out your spot early, but showers should move out of the area by the time the parade kicks off around 7:30 p.m. Here's a look at your full forecast:>>
