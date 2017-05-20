Tips for a safe Torchlight Parade

City of Spokane public safety officials want residents and visitors to enjoy a safe, well-attended Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade.

Police officers will be providing security for the event and attendees will find a uniformed police officer and/or SPD volunteer at every intersection along the parade route. The Spokane Fire Department’s PedMed Program, a special operations program that deploys fire department paramedics in areas that are routinely inaccessible due to large crowds or terrain, will be working throughout the event. Additional behind the scenes measures will be implemented as well.

To help ensure the safety of people attending as well as those that are in the area, officials are asking for the community’s help with following a few safety tips:

Be aware of your surroundings.

Immediately report suspicious activity to law enforcement officials.

Never leave children unattended.

Lock ALL vehicle doors and secure windows. If possible use a vehicle anti-theft device.

Do not leave any valuables in vehicles.

Carry purses and wallets on you and in a safe place.

Choose an alternative route to avoid congestion if you do not need to be downtown.

Take public transportation if you can.

Drivers should slow down and be aware of extra pedestrian activity.

Pedestrians should exercise extra caution and watch for traffic.

Do not leave purses or bags unattended.

Animals are prohibited during special events, so please leave them at home (service animals are permitted).

Remember open containers are not allowed.

“This is a fun event for families and people of all ages “advises Police Chief Craig Meidl. “By working together with the community we can ensure the Lilac Parade remains a safe and enjoyable event to honor our Armed Forces.”

Throughout the year, the safety of our community is of the utmost importance to your Spokane Police and Fire Departments. We are dedicated to making sure our community is safe and secure each day of the year and during all of our special events.

A complete list of street closures for the event can be found at https://my.spokanecity.org/streets/notices/

For more information about the Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade visit http://spokanelilacfestival.org/index.html.