Airway Heights officials say water flushing on schedule

Saturday marks day five of the Airway Heights water crisis.

When news broke about the water contamination, Pastor Jenkins couldn't believe it.

"Shock, not certain what we needed to do next," the pastor said.

Pastor Jenkins and several others started to make plan. They also stocked up on bottled water for his parishioners.

"We normally have a fountain and some other resources," he said.

But that drinking fountain has been turned off with a sign that says do not drink, instead they'll pass out bottled water. "I think we have a pretty good system in place and we've got plenty of people and God's blessed us with resources." Pastor Jenkins added.

Scott Perkins, a parishioner of the church installed a second carbon filtration system, "I put together three house filters with all carbon filters in them so it's now triple filtered water," Perkins said.

City Manager Albert Tripp gave us a progress report on where the city stands.

"In terms of progress we're sticking with the schedule," Tripp said.

Over the weekend they plan on completing the flushing process of millions of gallons of water, which will allow Tripp and his crew to move forward and test the water to see if the two chemicals are still there. "Once we have the results back it will show that they are not there, in which case we'll be able to turn the taps back on."

Pastor Jenkins has full confidence in the City of Airway Heights, "They're bending over backwards doing everything they can."

The water distribution site is only open through the weekend. But if you cannot make it to the site to go pick up bottled or gallons of water you can call the Airway Heights fire or police department and they will bring you the water that you need.