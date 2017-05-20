Airway Heights officials say water flushing on schedule - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Airway Heights officials say water flushing on schedule

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

Saturday marks day five of the Airway Heights water crisis.

When news broke about the water contamination, Pastor Jenkins couldn't believe it.

"Shock, not certain what we needed to do next," the pastor said.

Pastor Jenkins and several others started to make plan. They also stocked up on bottled water for his parishioners.

"We normally have a fountain and some other resources," he said.

But that drinking fountain has been turned off with a sign that says do not drink, instead they'll pass out bottled water. "I think we have a pretty good system in place and we've got plenty of people and God's blessed us with resources." Pastor Jenkins added.

Scott Perkins, a parishioner  of the church installed a second carbon filtration system, "I put together three house filters with all carbon filters in them so it's now triple filtered water," Perkins said.  

City Manager Albert Tripp gave us a progress report on where the city stands.

"In terms of progress we're sticking with the schedule," Tripp said. 

Over the weekend they plan on completing the flushing process of millions of gallons of water, which will allow Tripp and his crew to move forward and test the water to see if the two chemicals are still there. "Once we have the results back it will show that they are not there, in which case we'll be able to turn the taps back on."

Pastor Jenkins has full confidence in the City of Airway Heights, "They're bending over backwards doing everything they can."

The water distribution site is only open through the weekend. But if you cannot make it to the site to go pick up bottled or gallons of water you can call the Airway Heights fire or police department and they will bring you the water that you need. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping

    Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:30:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started at a small home in North Spokane near Courtland and Nevada. I was there today and spoke with someone leaving the house: but no one was talking about what happened. Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson were both in court Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping. Court documents say the two believed the victim stole fifty thousand dollars in drug money from them. They kidnapped her in an attempt to make her pay.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started at a small home in North Spokane near Courtland and Nevada. I was there today and spoke with someone leaving the house: but no one was talking about what happened. Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson were both in court Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping. Court documents say the two believed the victim stole fifty thousand dollars in drug money from them. They kidnapped her in an attempt to make her pay.

    >>

  • Company: Customers may be to blame for Ferris wheel injuries

    Company: Customers may be to blame for Ferris wheel injuries

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-05-20 19:40:17 GMT

    PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. The company that owns a Ferris wheel three people fell off in Washington state says the riders may have caused the accident themselves.      Ron Burback, president of Oregon-based Funtastic Rides, told The Seattle Times (https://goo.gl/GB30Qj ) that ride operators had asked the three to remain seated while the ride was in motion.

    >>

    PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. The company that owns a Ferris wheel three people fell off in Washington state says the riders may have caused the accident themselves.      Ron Burback, president of Oregon-based Funtastic Rides, told The Seattle Times (https://goo.gl/GB30Qj ) that ride operators had asked the three to remain seated while the ride was in motion.

    >>

  • Spokane couple searches for lost engagement ring

    Spokane couple searches for lost engagement ring

    Saturday, May 20 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-20 18:32:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is looking for something she never expected to lose. She was in the parking lot outside the Spokane Arena when her engagement ring disappeared. "It has three diamonds. It's got one big diamond in the middle and two on the sides. I am so sad because you know that's really sentimental. It's an engagement ring," said Nan Miller.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is looking for something she never expected to lose. She was in the parking lot outside the Spokane Arena when her engagement ring disappeared. "It has three diamonds. It's got one big diamond in the middle and two on the sides. I am so sad because you know that's really sentimental. It's an engagement ring," said Nan Miller.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Airway Heights officials say water flushing on schedule

    Airway Heights officials say water flushing on schedule

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:37:55 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Saturday marks day five of the Airway Heights water crisis. When news broke about the water contamination, Pastor Jenkins couldn't believe it. "Shock, not certain what we needed to do next," the pastor said. Pastor Jenkins and several others started to make plan. They also stocked up on bottled water for his parishioners. "We normally have a fountain and some other resources," he said.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Saturday marks day five of the Airway Heights water crisis. When news broke about the water contamination, Pastor Jenkins couldn't believe it. "Shock, not certain what we needed to do next," the pastor said. Pastor Jenkins and several others started to make plan. They also stocked up on bottled water for his parishioners. "We normally have a fountain and some other resources," he said.

    >>

  • WATCH LIVE: 2017 Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade

    WATCH LIVE: 2017 Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-05-20 19:04:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Since 1938 the mission of Spokane's Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade has been to honor the military, recognize youth and highlight the Inland Northwest.  The Armed Forces Torchlight Parade is the largest of its kind in the nation with about 300 entries. People will line the streets of Spokane to wave at floats, enjoy regional bands and celebrate our heroes as they pass by.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Since 1938 the mission of Spokane's Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade has been to honor the military, recognize youth and highlight the Inland Northwest.  The Armed Forces Torchlight Parade is the largest of its kind in the nation with about 300 entries. People will line the streets of Spokane to wave at floats, enjoy regional bands and celebrate our heroes as they pass by.

    >>

  • Trump presents Saudis with massive arms package

    Trump presents Saudis with massive arms package

    Saturday, May 20 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-05-21 00:38:54 GMT

    RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - President Donald Trump is basking in a royal welcome in Saudi Arabia, a far cry from the contentious atmosphere he left behind in Washington.      In the capital of Riyadh, Saudi King Salman greeted Trump warmly and later presented him with the kingdom's highest civilian honor, a gold medal, during a ceremony at the grand Saudi Royal Court.

    >>

    RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - President Donald Trump is basking in a royal welcome in Saudi Arabia, a far cry from the contentious atmosphere he left behind in Washington.      In the capital of Riyadh, Saudi King Salman greeted Trump warmly and later presented him with the kingdom's highest civilian honor, a gold medal, during a ceremony at the grand Saudi Royal Court.

    >>
    •   