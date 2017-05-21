Airway Heights' Correctional Industries recalls 319,000 lbs of f - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Airway Heights' Correctional Industries recalls 319,000 lbs of frozen food due to water contamination

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

Correctional Industries Airway Heights Food Operations, an Airway Heights, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 319,000 pounds of frozen meat and poultry products due to water contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday. The products were produced using water that contained chemical levels above what is considered safe to drink. 

The meat and poultry items were produced and packed on various dates from April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

      

  • 31-lb. boxes containing “BROWN GRAVY W/BEEF, MASHED POTATOES, PEAS & CARROTS” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 36-lb. boxes containing “CHICKEN ENCHILADA W/ENCHILADA SAUCE, RICE, AND BLACK BEANS” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 25-lb. boxes containing “CHICKEN PATTY WITH RANCHERO SAUCE, RICE AND GREEN BEANS” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 31-lb. boxes containing “CHICKEN PATTY WITH RICE, BBQ SAUCE, AND BEANS” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 27.75-lb. boxes containing “CHILI SAUCE WITH MEAT, RICE AND VEGETABLES” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 30-lb. boxes containing “COUNTRY FRIED CHKN & BEEF PATTY W/GRAVY, MASHED POTATOES & CARROTS” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 22.75-lb. boxes containing “CREAMED GRAVY W/GROUND BEEF ON BISCUIT & O’BRIAN POTATOES” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 26-lb. boxes containing “CREAMY CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH ROTINI AND CORN” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 24-lb. boxes containing “CREAMY CHICKEN CASSEROLE WITH ROTINI AND VEGETABLES” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 29.25-lb. boxes containing “LASAGNA WITH GREEN BEANS” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 28.75-lb. boxes containing “MEAT LOAF PATTY W/MASHED POTATOES, GRAVY & GREEN BEANS” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 29-lb. boxes containing “ORANGE SAUCE W/CHICKEN, RICE, AND VEGETABLES” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 29.25-lb. boxes containing “SALISBURY STEAK W/GRAVY, MASHED POTATOES & VEGETABLES” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 27.5-lb. boxes containing “SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN WITH RICE AND VEGETABLES” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 27.75-lb. boxes containing “TERIYAKI SAUCE WITH CHICKEN, RICE AND VEGETABLES” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 28.75-lb. boxes containing “TURKEY CHILI WITH RICE AND VEGETABLES” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 27.25-lb. boxes containing “VEGETABLE STEW WITH BEEF, RICE AND PEAS” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 27.5-lb. boxes containing “WHITE TURKEY ALA KING W/RICE & PEAS” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 23.5-lb. boxes containing “HALAL CREAMED GRAVY W/GROUND BEEF ON BISCUIT, & POTATOES” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 25-lb. boxes containing “HALAL BEEF GRAVY WITH RICE BLEND, AND VEGETABLES” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 25.5-lb. boxes containing “HALAL BEEF W/MACARONI & CHEESE SAUCE, & GREEN BEANS” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 26.5-lb boxes containing “HALAL GROUND BEEF & VEGETABLES W/RICE, & GREEN BEANS” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 26.25-lb. boxes containing “HALAL CREAMY CHICKEN CASSEROLE W/SEASONED NOODLES & VEGETABLES” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 22-lb. boxes containing “HALAL CHICKEN PATTY W/RICE & RED BEANS, & VEGETABLES” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 25-lb. boxes containing “HALAL CHILI SAUCE FLAVORED W/MEAT, MACARONI, & GREEN BEANS” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 25-lb. boxes containing “HALAL MEAT SAUCE WITH SPAGHETTI, AND CORN” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.
  • 24-lb. boxes containing “HALAL SLOPPY JOE BBQ SAUCE WITH BEEF, POTATOES AND VEGETABLES” and “Mfg Date” April 1, 2017 through May 15, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40238” or “EST. P-40238” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.

The problem was discovered on May 16, 2017 when the city of Airway Heights notified the establishment that the May 8, 2017 water sampling of several wells, which supply the municipal water system, demonstrated chemical contamination. The city of Airway Heights issued an advisory health alert to not drink or use the water for cooking purposes because the water contained elevated levels of fluorinated organic chemicals, Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), above the Environmental Protection Agency Lifetime Health Advisory (HA) levels.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.  

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Michael Cline, industries manager, at (509) 244-4232.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

  • Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping

  • Company: Customers may be to blame for Ferris wheel injuries

  • Spokane couple searches for lost engagement ring

  • Airway Heights officials say water flushing on schedule

  • Airway Heights' Correctional Industries recalls 319,000 lbs of frozen food due to water contamination

  • Trump presents Saudis with massive arms package

