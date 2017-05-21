Teen arrested in standoff also charged in Hai's Market robbery - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Teen arrested in standoff also charged in Hai's Market robbery

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane police say a teenager arrested after a 3-hour stand-off in Spokane Valley on Tuesday is also facing charges related to an armed robbery at Hai's Market. Detectives forwarded three felony charges related to last week's Hai's Market robbery to prosecutors. The 16-year-old will face charges of first degree robbery, first degree assault and drive by shooting.

On Tuesday, May 16, at about 1:40 a.m., Spokane Valley deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on E. Cataldo. After a search warrant was obtained, the 16-year-old and one other suspect were taken into custody. An altered .410 shotgun and a BB gun were found and seized as evidence. Major Crimes detectives followed up on investigative leads, and developed probable cause to forward charges to the prosecutor's office of the robbery that happened on May 14. 

On May 14, police responded to an armed robbery call at Hai's Market on N. Crestline in the Hillyard neighborhood. Police say the suspect entered the business, displayed a shotgun and demanded money before leaving the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. He fired one round at a person walking into the business as he was leaving.

The robbery charges were added while the suspect was still being held in the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Facility for first degree assault stemming from the Spokane Valley standoff. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park

    Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park

    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:25:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.

    >>

  • Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges

    Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges

    Sunday, May 21 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-05-21 16:31:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

    >>

  • Airway Heights' Correctional Industries recalls 319,000 lbs of frozen food due to water contamination

    Airway Heights' Correctional Industries recalls 319,000 lbs of frozen food due to water contamination

    Sunday, May 21 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-05-21 04:13:30 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Correctional Industries Airway Heights Food Operations, an Airway Heights, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 319,000 pounds of frozen meat and poultry products due to water contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Correctional Industries Airway Heights Food Operations, an Airway Heights, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 319,000 pounds of frozen meat and poultry products due to water contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene officials remember fallen officer, trooper

    Coeur d'Alene officials remember fallen officer, trooper

    Sunday, May 21 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-05-21 19:37:13 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - Wayne Longo repeats the names rapidly. He doesn't have to think long about the men and women he has known who have died in uniform during his 37 years as a police officer, and those he knew who have died since. Longo, a former state trooper, investigations lieutenant and Coeur d'Alene police chief, keeps the names close.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - Wayne Longo repeats the names rapidly. He doesn't have to think long about the men and women he has known who have died in uniform during his 37 years as a police officer, and those he knew who have died since. Longo, a former state trooper, investigations lieutenant and Coeur d'Alene police chief, keeps the names close.

    >>

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    Sunday, May 21 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-05-21 18:26:57 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

  • Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges

    Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges

    Sunday, May 21 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-05-21 16:31:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

    >>
    •   