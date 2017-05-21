Teen arrested in standoff also charged in Hai's Market robbery

Spokane police say a teenager arrested after a 3-hour stand-off in Spokane Valley on Tuesday is also facing charges related to an armed robbery at Hai's Market. Detectives forwarded three felony charges related to last week's Hai's Market robbery to prosecutors. The 16-year-old will face charges of first degree robbery, first degree assault and drive by shooting.

On Tuesday, May 16, at about 1:40 a.m., Spokane Valley deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on E. Cataldo. After a search warrant was obtained, the 16-year-old and one other suspect were taken into custody. An altered .410 shotgun and a BB gun were found and seized as evidence. Major Crimes detectives followed up on investigative leads, and developed probable cause to forward charges to the prosecutor's office of the robbery that happened on May 14.

On May 14, police responded to an armed robbery call at Hai's Market on N. Crestline in the Hillyard neighborhood. Police say the suspect entered the business, displayed a shotgun and demanded money before leaving the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. He fired one round at a person walking into the business as he was leaving.

The robbery charges were added while the suspect was still being held in the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Facility for first degree assault stemming from the Spokane Valley standoff.