Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple.

Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

Office Chris Johnson was the first to arrive on scene. The man, later identified as Eric E. Evenson, immediately ran away on foot through the apartment complex to the third floor. Once there he tried to break into an apartment before Johnson was able to take him into custody. Through their investigation, officers were able get probable cause to charge Evenson with domestic violence assault. Evenson had a loaded handgun in his waistband and over $7,000 in cash. The bag he was carrying had a large amount of heroin, methamphetamine, morphine and several other prescription drugs in it along with a scale typically used to weigh controlled substances.

Evenson has a long criminal history with 14 previous felony convictions, including one for first degree burglary which means he's not allowed to carry a gun. Because of that he was booked for first degree unlawful possession of a firearm as well as possession with intent to deliver charges for heroin, methamphetamine and morphine. Police say more charges may be added at a later time.

Evenson is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

